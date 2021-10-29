DJ Five Venoms Releases New Single 'What I Said'

The biggest Hip Hop festival in the world takes place twice per year. Once in Miami and once in NYC. This weekend - DJ Five Venoms joins Rolling Loud for the second time this year to entertain audiences of all generations, walks of life and lovers of Hip Hop. Serving as the festivals main DJ, Venoms has a big job and he's teamed up with rapper Elijah the Boy to release their collaboration "What I Said" on all streaming platforms. The official music video is out today and we're thrilled to share it with our audiences.

Rolling Loud, DJ Five Venoms knows how to feed off the energy of a crowd. And his versatility does not go unnoticed; Venoms has DJ'd for Mercedes Benz, Macys, the Wounded Warriors Project, and Harley Davidson. Venoms also spins for some of the biggest clubs in the country, such as LIV and STORY Nightclub in Miami. Previous music releases as well as his performance with this year's Rolling Loud Miami have received high praises from mainstream celebrity publication Hollywood Life as well as Miami's own WSVN.

About Elijah the Boy: Carving out his own digital niche, Elijah the Boy has garnered over 12 million plays on SoundCloud, two million streams on Spotify, over 70,000 YouTube subscribers and well over 300,000 followers on Instagram and counting. A true definition of self made, Elijah the Boy is proof that success can come with your own will to win and your solo grind. An artist that has made a name for himself by pushing out his own projects and reaching out to book his own shows, the versatile rapper and performer is a true force to be reckoned with.

Watch the official music video for "What I Said" HERE.