DINERS Release New Album 'DOMINO'

Blue Broderick has released her new album as Diners, the 10-song DOMINO via Bar/None Records.

The new record comes in the wake of Blue's permanent relocation to Los Angeles, and their coming out as transgender. Though the new songs don't explicitly reference her trans identity, Broderick believes the album couldn’t have been written without the freeing and energizing experience of coming out. It’s also the loudest record they’ve ever made, thanks in part to producer and power pop enthusiast Mo Troper’s intent to wrangle Broderick’s soft spoken 70’s sound into a ripping rock n roll record.

Though initially unmoored by all the cracking snares and guitar feedback, Blue explains “This is the rock record that I always wanted to make. I know that any time I turn it on, it’s what I set out to do.” Troper elaborates, saying “I was working on this record at a very strange time in my life and sometimes I think it literally saved my life.”

Diners will celebrate the album release tonight in Los Angeles with a headline show at Genghis Cohen before embarking on a run of headlines dates, and eventually joining Chris Farren on a leg of his national tour that includes stops in New York, DC, Austin, and a packed Philly lineup that also includes Jeff Rosenstock, an occasional live member of the Diners band.

DINERS TOUR DATES

Aug 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen

Aug 19 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Secret

Sep 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Quarters

Sep 5 - Denver, CO @ 7th Circle

Sep 6 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

Sep 7 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

Sep 8 - Pittsburgh, PA -@ Mr. Roboto

Sep 9 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere: Zone One *

Sep 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

Sep 11 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

Sep 12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room *

Sep 13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory Stage *

Sep 14 - Athens, GA @ Flicker Bar and Theater w/ Night Palace

Sep 15 - Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub *

Sep 16 - Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive *

Sep 18 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Sep 19 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom at Spider House *

Sep 20 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

Sep 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

Sep 23 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room at House Of Blues *

October 11th - Portland, OR @ TBD

October 12th - Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge

October 14th - Everett, WA @ Lucky Dime

* supporting Chris Farren

^ supporting Jeff Rosenstock & Chris Farren

Photo by Rachel Lewis