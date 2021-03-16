DENM Release New Single 'Fallin''

Southern California-based singer, songwriter, and producer DENM has released the official music video for his new single "Fallin" off his forthcoming debut album, Slum Beach Denny, out later this year.

A next generation artist, DENM's signature sound features a unique blend of alternative rock, reggae, and hip-hop to embody who he has always wanted to be as a musician, creating music that he truly believes in. While the video for "Fallin" features silhouetted overlays of DENM backlit by the SoCal sunset, the acoustic jam describes the uncertainty of confessing your feelings to someone while wanting to make the transition from friends to lovers with the rising artist declaring, "I think I'm falling for you, what am I supposed to do? Tell me you feel the same too." PRESS HERE to watch the music video for "Fallin," directed by DENM and Tanner Harvey, and PRESS HERE to download/stream.

"'Fallin' was a song I wrote about telling my girl how I felt about her in the car at the airport right before I moved to Hawaii," reveals DENM. "It was like, man this timing is crazy, but this is how I feel and I hope you feel it too, anyways have a good summer, bye! It's just an honest song about the girl I love. We're still in love so it must have worked!"

"Fallin" follows DENM's previously released singles "My Wave," which has garnered nearly 1 million streams, and "Blow It Up," both of which have been featured on a variety of playlists including Spotify's Beach Vibes and Soak Up The Sun as well as Pandora's Top Thumb Hundred and Cali Reggae Countdown playlists. DENM's versatile and original songs have amassed over 16 million streams and earned praise from the likes of Fuse, OC Weekly, Impose Magazine, The Pier, This Song Slaps, and Acid Stag, among others.

With the upcoming release of his genre-hopping debut, Slum Beach Denny, it's time to add DENM to the storied list of Southern California's musical ambassadors. Like his most recent predecessors Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, and Sublime, the twenty-something multi-talent drops plenty of hazy daze optimism into his melting pot of youth culture and life experience, emerging with a 21st century soundtrack from SoCal's sun-kissed sand, surf, and streets. His varied influences range from Mac Miller, The Clash and Peter Tosh to Misfits, Ben Harper and The Pharcyde in addition to his Cali brethren. A devotedly independent artist, DENM signed with Ineffable Records in 2020 and this first full-length record is an immense source of pride as his coming-of-age moment.

"Everything was fully realized: the vision, the mission," he shares. "I wanted to make a soundtrack of life that everyone can experience: falling in love, good times, hard times, a little bit of everything."

This is just the beginning from DENM - stay tuned for more new music and announcements in the coming weeks!

