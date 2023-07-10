DDG Reveals New Single 'Trynna Link'

Breakout multi-platinum Pontiac, MI rapper DDG serves up a slick and seductive new single entitled “Trynna Link” at all DSPs HERE via Epic Records. It sets the stage for his anxiously awaited forthcoming project, Maybe It’s Me…, arriving on Friday, July 14. Pre-order the project HERE.

Over laidback production, he leans into an R&B-style flow on “Trynna Link.” The raunchy verses and double entendre give way to a head-nodding hook as he urges, “Keep it interesting baby, I got some options.” Once again, he delivers an instantly irresistible anthem. Directed by LewisYouNasty, the kinetic accompanying visual follows DDG as he cuts between moments in a massive mansion hosting beautiful ladies surrounding DDG for the perfect summertime pool party while he lives life as loudly as possible.

He recently joined forces with NLE Choppa and BIA on an Official Remix of his simmering summer anthem “I’m Geekin.” Stream “I’m Geekin” ft. NLE Choppa & BIA at all DSPs HERE . Thus far, it has posted up 2.4 million Spotify streams and counting in addition to landing plugs from HipHopDX and more.

It’s only increased excitement for Maybe It’s Me…

“I’m Geekin” has put up serious numbers since release this spring. It has continued to trend Top 10 on TikTok Music’s US Top Tracks Chart, where the slowed down version has maintained a steady position for several weeks. It has also seen well over 700 million views on original TikTok creates and is rapidly rising each day. The viral phenomenon has notably incited countless creates.

Just a few weeks ago, DDG served up his first remix installment featuring rapidly rising rap phenom Luh Tyler. Overall, “I’m Geeking” and its remixes have amassed well over 24.5 million streams. The song has also received praise, with critical acclaim from XXL, BET, Uproxx, Hot New Hip Hop, Hip Hop DX, REVOLT, and more, with VIBE proclaiming “DDG is cool, calm, and collected despite his new track being titled ‘I’m Geekin’ and the duality is real. If this is geekin’, perhaps everyone out to follow suit to how DDG is living.”

Now, Maybe It’s Me… picks up where he left off on his fan favorite and critically acclaimed album, It’s Not Me It’s You. On the new project, DDG continues to assert himself as an innovator, storyteller, and hitmaker with a collection of undeniable bangers.

Released in the fall of 2022, It’s Not Me It’s You offered a more personal reflection of the artist and brought the budding superstar to a whole new level. Featuring collaborations like “9 Lives” ft. Polo G and NLE Choppa, “Bulletproof Maybach” ft. Offset,“Love Myself” ft. Kevin Gates, and the hit “Elon Musk” ft Gunna, the project received critical acclaim, with Billboard commenting “the Michigan rapper reflects on his journey to stardom, giving an intimate look into his family life and the struggles that ultimately turned into his present-day success,” while Rap Radar stated, “from exploring the highs and lows of love to embracing his newfound success, the rapper and singer stunts effortlessly.”

Uproxx proclaimed it one of the week’s “biggest rap releases” last fall, and VIBE called it his “breakthrough.” Along the way, he received support across the board from GQ to Harper’s BAZAAR, Esquire, People, XXL, ESSENCE, The Breakfast Club, Hot New Hip Hop, and more, and was named to Forbes coveted 30 Under 30.

Now, with Maybe It’s Me…’s imminent arrival, DDG is continuing to cement his status as a forward-looking culture shifter.

About DDG:

Rather than stick to the script, compromise, or follow, DDG has confidently and charismatically blazed his own trail through hip-hop and business. Hailing from Pontiac, MI, he has quietly asserted himself as a multiplatinum music artist, and trendsetting entrepreneur.

Since 2016, he has vaulted to the upper echelon of the culture, adorning top publications, picking up plaques, and eclipsing 1 billion streams. After a series of independent singles, he initially graduated from buzzing force to rap star on his 2019 debut, Valedictorian, which boasted the gold-certified banger “ARGUMENTS.”

However, he reached the stratosphere in 2020 with the inescapable “Moonwalking in Calabasas (Remix)” [feat. Blueface]. It marked his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and went platinum. Along the way, he collaborated with everyone from YoungBoy NBA and Queen Naija to Coi Leray, Masked Wolf, G-Eazy, and G Herbo.

Following his 2021 project Die 4 Respect with OG Parker, fans overwhelmingly voted him on to XXL’s prestigious “Freshman Class” cover, and he landed on the covers of KAZI Magazine, PREME, and UPROXX.

In 2022, DDG blasted off to another level altogether with his album It’s Not Me It’s You, which saw him collaborate with the likes of Gunna, Quavo, Kevin Gates, Polo G, and NLE Choppa, and closed out the year by being named to Forbes’ annual “30 Under 30” list for 2023. As he readies his newest project for this summer, DDG continues to prove that he is one of the most exciting rising stars in hip hop and cultural at large.