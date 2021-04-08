DAYA Shares 'Bad Girl' Remix & Announces Livestream

Twenty-two year old musician, songwriter, LGBTQIA+ rights advocate and GRAMMY award-winner Daya shares a remix today for her single "Bad Girl." The track continues to climb the pop radio charts currently sitting at #27 on the U.S. Top 40 and is the top 10 most added song at pop radio for the past 8 weeks.

Now "Bad Girl" is getting the remix treatment with Daya teaming with TikTok sensation JVKE for a fresh take on the track.

Following her remarkable performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month, Daya announces a live stream concert on April 30th at 8 PM GMT and 5 PM PT. Tickets go on-sale tomorrow at 10 am PT.

With over 2 billion streams across her catalogue, and the rising success of "Bad Girl," Daya proves she is an unstoppable artist to watch. Stay tuned for more from her soon.

After making her debut with 2016's double-platinum hit "Hide Away," 22-year-old singer/songwriter Daya burst onto the music scene with meteoric success - she released her gold-certified debut album Sit Still, Look Pretty, headlined a national tour and won her first ever Grammy Award for her 9x multi-platinum smash collaboration "Don't Let Me Down" with The Chainsmokers. Just months after debuting at #5 on Billboard's 21 Under 21 list in 2016, the Pittsburgh-born artist emerged as the youngest honoree on Forbes' 30 Under 30 music list in 2017. Since then, Daya has amassed over 2.5 billion streams on Spotify and has collaborated with esteemed artists such as Gryffin, Illenium, RL Grime, NOTD and Shallou.

In 2019, Daya forged new territory across film & television with her songs "Forward Motion" (written by Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren) and "Keeping It In The Dark" which were featured as original songs in Amazon Studios' Late Night film starring Mindy Kaling & Emma Thompson and 13 Reasons Why's season 3 soundtrack, respectively.

Known for her energic live performances, Daya has opened for Carly Rae Jepsen and MARINA and performed at multiple Pride events, including the first U.S. World Pride Opening Ceremony in June 2019 among other illustrious artists like Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Chaka Khan, Ciara and Todrick Hall.

A preview of what's to come of the accomplished artist arrived with the release of the pulsating track "Insomnia" in March 2019, which has since amassed more than 125 million streams on Spotify and garnered praise from numerous press outlets, points her new music in a notably darker, electro-pop direction yet remains reminiscent of her contagiously catchy earlier hits. Hailed by PAPER as an artist "committed to using her powerful voice to share experiences that are meaningful and real to her," Daya is beginning to release some of the most confident music of her career, filled to the brim with her trademark independent spirit. She is currently working on her sophomore full-length album showcasing the full depth of her talent and scope of her artistry, details to be revealed soon.

Listen to the remix here:

Photo Credit: Clyde Munroe