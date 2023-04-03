Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
D4VD Announces Upcoming EP 'Petals to Thorns'

The new EP will be released on May 26.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Genre-defying artist d4vd announces his highly anticipated debut EP Petals to Thorns out May 26 via Darkroom/Interscope (presave HERE). He also unveils an upcoming run of summer European and US tour dates.

The highly anticipated EP, Petals to Thorns, is primed to be a groundbreaking debut that will captivate listeners with its diverse range of genres, from R&B to indie rock and grunge.

The nine-song project features his two chart-climbing singles, RIAA platinum "Romantic Homicide," a grungy, guitar-driven breakup anthem, and RIAA gold "Here With Me," a slow-building beachy ballad.

The EP also includes his most recent releases, "Worthless," and "Placebo Effect," as well as new tracks showcasing d4vd's innovative sound. The tracks range from fast-paced, reverb-drenched dream pop to woozy slacker rock with elements of R&B and pop-punk in his vocals.

After facing copyright strikes on his gaming YouTube channel, d4vd kickstarted his music career by recording songs inside his sister's closet via the app BandLab. With gaming culture and anime as some of his biggest influences, d4vd's sound is a true testament to the DIY spirit of today's emerging artists.

The new summer tour dates follow on the heels of the first leg of d4vd's "The Root Of It All" tour, which sold out immediately after going on sale. It revisits major cities including New York and Los Angeles, expanding to larger venues.

The new run of dates kicks off on May 28th at the Deaf Institute in Manchester, UK with stops around Europe before returning to the US with a show in his hometown at White Oak Music Hall in Houston on June 25th. See full routing below.

Named one of Zane Lowe's 23 Artists To Watch In 2023 and named a hero artist for Amazon Music's Artists to Watch 2023, there's more to come from d4vd.

HEADLINING TOUR DATES:

Sunday, April 30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Something in The Water

​​Sunday, May 28 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

Tuesday, May 30 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

Friday, June 2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Tollhuisten

Saturday, June 3 - Paris, France - We Love Green Festival

Tuesday, June 6 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

Thursday, June 8 - Cologne, Germany - Helios 37

Friday, June 9 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany - MELT Festival

Sunday, June 11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb

Tuesday, June 13 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

Wednesday, June 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Rust

Friday, June 16 - Milan, Italy - Unaltro Festival (Concert Series)

Sunday, June 18 - Florence, Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival

Sunday, June 25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Tuesday, June 27 - Dallas, TX - The Echo

Thursday, June 29 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft at Center Stage

Saturday, July 1 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Wednesday, July 5 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

Friday, July 7 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Saturday, July 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Monday, July 10 - New York, NY - Racket

Sunday, July 16 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Tuesday, July 18 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

Friday, July 21 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

Saturday, July 22 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune

Sunday, July 23 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Tuesday, July 25 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Saturday, July 29 - Naeba, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival

Thursday, August 10 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

About d4vd:

d4vd emerged as a visionary artist only one year after he began writing and recording heart-piercing tracks alone in his sister's closet in Houston, Texas. d4vd gained his now-eclectic taste in rap and indie music from internet wormholes and fan-made Fortnite videos on YouTube, which he also started creating as a homeschooled teenager.

As an avid player who has amassed over fifty thousand subscribers on his gaming channel, he noticed that the songs in his game montages were getting copyright strikes, and his mother suggested that he should write his own original music as a solution.

This motivated d4vd to start recording his own tracks after discovering an easy-to-use music-making app called BandLab. He's released a smattering of singles touching everything from indie-alternative to pop to R&B, and the 18-year-old, born David Burke, scored a breakout hit in summer 2022 with the melancholic indie rock song "Romantic Homicide," whose brutally honest lyrics about heartbreak and resentment have connected with hundreds of thousands of listeners.

His slow-building beachy ballad, "Here With Me" also climbed the charts, establishing d4vd as a genre-defying newcomer. d4vd's intuitive command of lyricism stems from his years of scribbling raps and poems in his journal since childhood and his versatile interests shine in his music, drawing primarily from manga for his "real and grounded" narratives.

"Romantic Homicide," a song recorded entirely on an iPhone, reached No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and led to d4vd signing to Darkroom/Interscope before d4vd even graduated high school.

"Here With Me" followed suit, breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2023. His debut headline spring tour 'The Root of it All' sold-out within 30 minutes of going on sale. He continues his rise with recent singles "Placebo Effect" and "Worthless."

photo credit: Aidan Cullen



