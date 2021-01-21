Curtis Waters Unveils New Song 'DooDooDoo'

Curtis Waters releases "Doodoodoo," offering fans the first taste of new music in 2021. Speaking about the track which he wrote and produced, Curtis humorously quips "doodoodoo, it's a song about taking a bath :)." The song is featured as a World First on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 show and is out now on all platforms. Listen to "Doodoodoo" HERE.

"Doodoodoo" is the first offering from Curtis following the releases of the Logan Fields-directed music video for "Better" ( WATCH ) and the Jovy Bergen-directed video for "Shoe Laces" ( WATCH ), both taken from his genre-defying debut album, 'Pity Party," which combine, further cements the talented 21-year-old as one of THE break out artists of 2020 and one to watch in 2021.

Last year, Curtis Waters released his debut album, 'Pity Party' via his own label (licensed through BMG), which was written, produced, performed and mixed by the multi-talented artist, "'Pity Party' is an album I started when I was at a very low point in my life when I dropped out of college and moved back home last year." Curtis shares, "I had a lot of time to think about all my struggles growing up as a brown kid in North America dealing with mental illnesses and the guilt that came with it. It's about getting better at coping with life. I get a lot of brown kids messaging me telling me I make them feel like they can do anything too, which is awesome. Hopefully people can listen and feel less alone. That would make all the difficulties worth it."

Listen to 'Pity Party' HERE

Made entirely in his bedroom at the home he shares with his family in North Carolina, 'Pity Party' features his debut hit single 'Stunnin'' Ft. Harm Franklin [ Official Video ], which was recently certified RIAA Gold in the US and included in Rolling Stone 's '50 Best Songs of 2020' list at No. 26. The track, which has now surpassed more than 650 million combined global streams, and entered the Top 40 US Radio charts is also certified Platinum in Canada and Gold in Australia, Mexico, Brazil, and India. 'Pity Party' also features fan favorites 'System,' [ Official Video ], 'The Feelings Tend To Stay The Same' [ Official Video ], 'Freckles,' [ Official Video ], "Shoe Laces," and "Better" alongside 6 additional tracks.

Curtis Waters was born in Nepal and migrated to Germany, then relocated to Calgary when he was a child. Eventually he and his family settled in North Carolina at age 17, where he lives with his parents and younger brother. Having never really fitted in, Curtis resorted to finding interests online and focusing on his creative endeavors as an escape from suburban life and his own mental health struggles. His love of writing poetry and doing graphic design as a kid evolved into teaching himself how to make beats and produce music using YouTube tutorials. He first started earning money at 14 by selling his beats to artists he met on Soundcloud, until Curtis eventually realized he should work on his own musical projects. Inspired by Kanye, Tyler, the Creator and Odd Future, Curtis started writing, producing and engineering his own tracks and releasing them online, quickly catapulting himself to this most current and exciting place in his burgeoning musical career; a debut album on the horizon, millions of global streams and critical praise from the likes of Rolling Stone and Pigeons and Planes . As his star quickly ascends with fans all over the world now, 21-year-old Curtis Waters continues his pursuit to shake the status quo.