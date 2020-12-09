Curtis Waters Releases Official Music Video for 'Better'

Curtis Waters returns today with the official music video for "Better," the latest single from his genre-defying debut album 'Pity Party.' Directed by Logan Fields and filmed in Los Angeles, the video, which premiered today on PAPER, features Curtis in his infectious ode to mental health and self-care. "I hope I get better one day," he sings in the chorus. "Maybe then you wouldn't run away. Hope you listen to this some day. But I doubt your feelings would change."

Last month, Curtis unveiled the music video for his song "Shoe Laces," co-directed by Curtis and Vancouver-based artist and animator, Jovy Bergen. The colorful and imaginative video (which pays playful homage to the popular live-action/animated children's series, Blue's Clues) further cements the talented 21-year-old as the one to watch and break out artist of 2020.

Curtis Waters released his debut album, 'Pity Party' via his own label (licensed through BMG). Written, produced, performed and mixed by the multi-talented artist, "'Pity Party' is an album I started when I was at a very low point in my life when I dropped out of college and moved back home last year." Curtis shares, "I had a lot of time to think about all my struggles growing up as a brown kid in North America dealing with mental illnesses and the guilt that came with it. It's about getting better at coping with life. I get a lot of brown kids messaging me telling me I make them feel like they can do anything too, which is awesome. Hopefully people can listen and feel less alone. That would make all the difficulties worth it."

Made entirely in his bedroom at the home he shares with his family in North Carolina, 'Pity Party' features his debut hit single 'Stunnin'' Ft. Harm Franklin [ Official Video ], which Rolling Stone recently included in their '50 Best Songs of 2020' list at No. 26, and has now surpassed more than 550 million combined global streams, and entered the Top 40 US Radio charts. 'Pity Party' also features fan favorites 'System,' [ Official Video ], 'The Feelings Tend To Stay The Same' [ Official Video ], 'Freckles,' [ Official Video ], "Shoe Laces," and his latest release, "Better" alongside 6 additional tracks.

Curtis Waters was born in Nepal and migrated to Germany, then relocated to Calgary when he was a child. Eventually he and his family settled in North Carolina at age 17, where he lives with his parents and younger brother. Having never really fitted in, Curtis resorted to finding interests online and focusing on his creative endeavors as an escape from suburban life and his own mental health struggles. His love of writing poetry and doing graphic design as a kid evolved into teaching himself how to make beats and produce music using YouTube tutorials. He first started earning money at 14 by selling his beats to artists he met on Soundcloud, until Curtis eventually realized he should work on his own musical projects. Inspired by Kanye, Tyler, the Creator and Odd Future, Curtis started writing, producing and engineering his own tracks and releasing them online, quickly catapulting himself to this most current and exciting place in his burgeoning musical career; a debut album on the horizon, millions of global streams and critical praise from the likes of Rolling Stone and Pigeons and Planes . As his star quickly ascends with fans all over the world now, 20-year-old Curtis Waters continues his pursuit to shake the status quo, and is without a doubt one of the most exciting up-and-coming artists to break in 2020.