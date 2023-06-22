Current Joys Announce New Album (Feat. Lil Yachty, Lala Lala) & Share Lead Single

Current Joys have announced their new album LOVE + POP out August 4th via Secretly Canadian. To mark the occasion they’ve released the title track, “LOVE + POP” and its companion music video. The single acts as a hooky and rowdy exchange, with the female vocals provided by Your Angel (aka Maddy Boyd).

Current Joys, is the moniker of Nick Rattigan, who is also one of the primary members of Surf Curse. An outsized creative force, Rattigan is a prolific songwriter, producer, performer and music video director, with multiple credits across every discipline. LOVE + POP will be Current Joys’ tenth record in as many years. Fans can pre-order the album HERE.

Current Joys was heavily inspired by Lil Peep’s music and process when setting out to make the new album. LOVE + POP features a cover of Peep’s “walk away as the door slams” as the album opener. Rattigan describes a relentless, feverish pursuit to seize that inspiration and make a sprawling, unexpected album, with “a classic Current Joys-style song and a ten minute house track on the same record. All these songs are also the demo of the song,” says Rattigan. “They’re the beginning and the end.”

What began as a singular passion project unexpectedly grew into a uniquely collaborative record for Current Joys. Rattigan explains, “I’ve set out to make collaborative records before, but they often end up totally me, with just a couple exceptions. But then this record gave me the opportunity to be extremely collaborative, to let other people write instrumental tracks, sending links around for people to mess with and weigh in on. I sat down to do credits and realized here were all these people and styles and they all came together and worked.” Notably, Lil Yachty, Lily West (Lala Lala), Slow Hollows & more also feature on the record.

Current Joys will appear at the Knockdown Center in New York City on July 2nd with more tour dates to be announced soon.

Photo Credit: Julien Sage