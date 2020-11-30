Cry Cry Cry Release Long-Awaited Live Album To Benefit Small Music Venues

Acclaimed singer-songwriters Lucy Kaplansky, Richard Shindell, and Dar Williams, who together make up the celebrated folk-pop collaboration Cry Cry Cry, are thrilled to announce the digital release of Live @ the Freight, available now (here), recorded at the last show of their sold-out, 20-year reunion tour in 2018. The band's first full-length release in decades includes selections from their eponymous debut, favorites by each of the individuals, and some choice new-to-the-band tunes. The group made its mark uncovering hidden gems, bringing attention to fellow songwriters, and continued that process with these new arrangements of songs composed since 2000.

All proceeds from the release will benefit Live Music Society, a non-profit organization providing grants to small, independent music venues that have been impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Live Music Society seeks to "help venues survive through this crisis and to thrive once again when they are able to open their doors." Lucy, Richard, and Dar have individually performed for years at a network of small venues, including most of those that have received grants in the first round of grant relief. With this new release, Cry Cry Cry seeks to support these vital musical and cultural institutions; a reunion of three, building reunions of communities of music fans.

Live @ the Freight, recorded live at The Freight & Salvage venue, Berkeley, Calif., on April 15, 2018, is the band's only album release since their very successful debut in 1998. It was engineered by Bob Whitfield and Heidi Trefethen, except for track 16, which was engineered by Jim Frogameni and recorded live at The Calvin Theater, Northampton, Mass., on March 31, 2018. The album was mixed by Greg Anderson and Sara Milonovich, mastered by Mark Dann, and produced by Greg Anderson.

The band was a mainstay on radio during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Their debut album ranked fourth among AAA radio stations' most played records in 1999 and continued in high rotation well into the 2000s. The album's release was followed by a sold-out nationwide tour the following year, including New York's Town Hall.

Cry Cry Cry received stellar reviews from the press: The Washington Post raved, "Cry Cry Cry illustrates the advantages of taking the best works of contemporary folk musicians and fleshing them out with lovely, three-part harmonies," and the New York Times cheered for the trio's "gorgeous harmonies." Entertainment Weekly gave the album an A, and said that "Cry Cry Cry's purity of heart and sound is spirit renewing."

LIVE @ THE FREIGHT TRACKLIST:

1. The Kid - Buddy Mondlock

2. Reunion - Lucy Kaplansky & Rick Litvin

3. Memphis - Cliff Eberhardt

4. Something To Get Through - Dar Williams

5. I Know Why The River Runs - Julie Miller

6. The Ghost In You - Richard Butler

7. The Ballad of Mary Magdalen - Richard Shindell

8. Are You Happy Now? - Richard Shindell

9. Go - Michele Gedney

10. Never Cry Again - John Fullbright

11. Satellites - Richard Shindell

12. Ten Year Night - Lucy Kaplansky & Rick Litvin

13. Cathedrals - Jay Clifford

14. Cold Missouri Waters - James Keeleghan

15. Iowa - Dar Williams

16. By Way Of Sorrow - Julie Miller

17. Auld Lang Syne - words Robert Burns / music traditional

Live @ the Freight by Cry Cry Cry

