'Crunkstarz' by Duke Deuce Is Now Available for Streaming

Igniting buzz at an unprecedented rate as a different kind of rockstar, genre-shifting force and critically acclaimed Memphis luminary Duke Deuce unleashes a new single and music video entitled "Crunkstarz." Listen to it HERE via Quality Control Music/Motown Records/Made Men Movement. Watch the music video HERE.

The track hinges on a seesawing beat as Duke's melodic flow bounces from charismatic verses into a walloping chorus. The accompanying visual opens with a biblical-style text, which displays his definition of a 'crunkstar,' "A person that is unafraid to live life as themself." Fully embodying this mindset, he performs to a packed warehouse of fans, including one dressed like Chucky from Child's Play. It hints at the power of the movement around him as he invites all "Crunkstarz" to follow!

The release of "Crunkstarz" maintains the momentum Duke kickstarted with "Falling Off" [feat. Rico Nasty], "I Ain't Worried Bout It," and "Running Out of Love" [feat. Dante Smith], which has already raked in over half a million YouTube views on the music video. "Running Out of Love" attracted immediate praise, with Complex writing the track "shows a different side of the Memphis rapper...aka Duke Deuce the rockstar" and HotNewHipHop praising how he spends "nearly three minutes channeling his inner rockstar."

Duke continues to open up his world via his Rise of a Crunkstar BTS series. Watch him speak on crunk originating in Memphis-not Atlanta-and the viral success of his 2019 single "Crunk Ain't Dead"in episode 1 HERE.

Last weekend, the certified 'crunkstar' gave explosive hometown performances at the Memphis Grizzlies v. Golden State Warriors NBA Playoff Game and at the Beale Street Music Festival. Stay tuned for much more from Duke Deuce very soon!

ABOUT DUKE DEUCE:

﻿

Crunk music was never dead, but Memphis rapper Duke Deuce has taken it upon himself to inspire a new generation to tear the club up. With inexhaustible energy and a booming voice, the 28-year-old has been reclaiming the ecstatic sub-genre for his hometown, making music as grim as it is gleeful, and turning up all the while. Rapping about harrowing realities and detailing the benefits of his hard-won success, Duke has reached millions of rap fans who dig his music's intensity as much as they do the playful dancing (a.k.a. gangsta walking) he does in his videos. With each release, Duke makes the case that crunk is more than music. It's a way of life.

"Crunk music is an expression, an energy. I want people to have fun and crank up when they listen to my music," Duke says. "It's not about being serious all the damn time. I feel like that's what was missing in rap."

FOLLOW DUKE DEUCE

Instagram | YouTube | Twitter