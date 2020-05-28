Crown Lands Announce Acoustic EP WAYWARD FLYERS VOLUME 1

Following the release of their new single 'Howlin' Back', Canadian rock duo Crown Lands have shared the follow-up acoustic version, 'Howlin' Back Again', as well as announcing their new acoustic EP Wayward Flyers Volume 1, out on June 11th via Universal Music Canada. Pre-order here.



Wayward Flyers Volume 1 showcases Crown Lands' artistic versatility with four stripped back original songs plus a cover of Neil Young's 'Birds'. "This EP is another side of Crown Lands," explains guitarist Kevin Comeau. "A side we haven't shown before! We wanted to get in touch with the core of our song writing through this record.



"Tom Petty once said that 'most any good song, you can sit down and deliver it with a piano or a guitar.' We set out to prove that and as a result we pushed ourselves in a softer, more intimate direction."



Fans can now pre-order Wayward Flyers Volume 1 vinyl here. The stunning 10-inch record features EP art which was designed by Quinn Henderson and stays true to the Crown Lands aesthetic: "a celebration of nature - an ode to our home", describes Universal Music Canada's Creative Director Andy Slater, who has worked closely with Crown Lands to develop their visuals.

Released earlier this month, 'Howlin' Back' is the second track from Crown Lands' upcoming debut album and follows the band's first major label release 'Spit It Out'. Both tracks have garnered praise from Classic Rock | Louder, Kerrang!, American Songwriter and more. Crown Lands plan to release details of their debut album this summer.



Known for their energetic live shows, Crown Lands spent the early part of their career performing, starting by booking themselves shows across southwestern Ontario and then landing opening slots for major rock acts like Jack White, Primus and Rival Sons. Like many bands, Crown Lands were challenged by the global pandemic, having to postpone their support slot across Europe with Grammy award-nominated sister duo Larkin Poe as well as their homecoming headlining show in Toronto.



Crown Lands remain positive while they wait for the day they can play to fans again, with Comeau commenting, "This is an important time to remember that we are all in this together, and we are going through a collective trauma. Although our doors and our borders remain closed, our minds must remain open."



After meeting six years ago and bonding over their shared obsession with Rush, Bowles and Comeau became "instant best friends" and started jamming together in a local barn, switching up instruments, but never straying from a two-piece set-up. Crown Lands have released two EPs, Mantra (2016) and Rise Over Run (2017). Making music that brings together a range of influences from folk and blues to psychedelic to prog rock, and drawing on their own intense personal chemistry, Crown Lands are a startlingly fresh jolt of energy.



The group's name is indicative of their musical ambitions: 'Crown Land' is territorial area belonging to the monarch-or, as Bowles (whose own heritage is half Mi'kmaq, an indigenous tribe from Nova Scotia) puts it, "Crown Land is stolen land and we are reclaiming it". Crown Lands are on a mission to represent a sense of empowerment for marginalized communities through their music and the weighty subject matter of their lyrics. "People are going to listen to you, so you may as well say something that matters", says Comeau.



WAYWARD FLYERS TRACKLISTING:

1. Howlin' Back Again

2. Roving On

3. The Witching Hour

4. Birds

5. No Sympathy

Photo credit: Travis Shinn

