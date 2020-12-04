Crocodiles Share 'Christmas In Hell' Video

Today, indie-rock duo Crocodiles share "Christmas In Hell", a gritty new Christmas tune perfect for the 2020 holiday season alongside a music video directed by Kate Clover. Brooklyn Vegan premiered the song, praising it as a "new tiding of yuletide cheer" and detailing some backstory to the track.



On "Christmas In Hell", Crocodiles member Brandon Welchez says: The world needed a Christmas song reflective of the total stiness of 2020 so last week we decided to write one. We recorded it immediately via email and shot the video in our respective apartments under Kate's direction. Hopefully it makes your holiday season slightly less sty.

