Creamfields Unveils Huge Line Up For 2024 Edition

The award winning Creamfields continues to blaze the trail when it comes to dance festivals and this year's edition is no different.

The wait is finally over as they've just unleashed another jaw dropping line up for the August Bank Holiday weekender, when over 80,000 music fans will be making their annual pilgrimage to Daresbury in Cheshire for the four-day camping behemoth to see some of the biggest names in electronic music, with over 300 artists performing across the multistage show.

Artists just announced include Calvin Harris, Chase & Status LIVE, Tiësto, Michael Bibi, Steve Angello B2B Secret Special Guest, Alesso, Hardwell, Bicep present CHROMA, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Camelphat, Armin van Buuren, Solomun B2B Patrick Topping, MK, Jamie Jones, Charlotte De Witte, Andy C, Peggy Gou, Fisher, Fatboy Slim, Ben Hemsley, Example, Pawsa, Scooter, Solardo, Timmy Trumpet, Pete Tong, John Summit, Low Steppa, Layla Benitez, Ben Nicky, Will Sparks, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Hannah Laing. Chris Stussy, Artbat, Barry Can't Swim, Sub Focus, Third Party, Kings of the Rollers, Meduza & James Hype, Darren Styles, Gorgon City, Girls Don't Sync, blk, Franky Wah, Sarah Story, Mochakk, Belters Only + many many more.

Over the last three decades Creamfields has positioned itself as one of the world's leading music festivals, renowned for delivering unbeatable line ups and groundbreaking staging and production, including Steel Yard, Arc, Runway and new for 2024 – the colossal 30,000 capacity indoor mainstage – the largest indoor festival superstructure in the world, once again setting them apart.

For those who have been unable to secure a ticket and don't want to miss out on the festival of the summer, then set your alarms for 9am (GMT) tomorrow (Thursday 29th February) when a limited number of failed payment plan tickets will be released www.creamfields.com/signup.