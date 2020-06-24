Creamfields Announce First Wave Acts for 2021 Edition

Creamfields is back in 2021 and with excitement already building it promises to be THE festival of the summer, as some of the world's biggest electronic acts have just been unleashed in the festivals first wave announcement, which includes:-

Above & Beyond, Adam Beyer, ANNA, Andy C, Ben Nicky, Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox, Darren Styles, deadmau5, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Disciples, Eric Prydz HOLOSPHERE, Example, Fisher, Hannah Wants, Hot Since 82, KC Lights, Laidback Luke, Martin Garrix, MK, My Nu Leng, Nightlapse, Paul Woolford, Peggy Gou, Scooter, Tchami, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet and Yousef.

As first wave announcements go, they don't get much better and with plenty more still to be announced over the coming months fans can rest assured Cream HQ will be pulling out all the stops to deliver an almighty show next year, featuring over 300 performances across the four-day weekend!

To coincide Cream have also just announced an all-new 10-part deposit scheme available for a limited time, that allows customers to secure a ticket at this year's prices for £20 and spread the cost across 10 monthly payments.

Today's announcement will only build excitement for the tens of thousands of fans who chose to retain their tickets, however, for the rest, the wait is almost over as tickets for Creamfields 2021 will be on sale this Friday (26th June). With demand expected to be high you can secure your ticket by signing up for presale here www.creamfields.com/signup which goes live at 9am, ahead of 10am general sale.

Creamfields returns to Daresbury in Cheshire, UK on 26th - 29th August Bank Holiday weekend. #Creamfields #BringItOn21

Related Articles View More Music Stories