Craig Morgan Returns To Korea With The USO

Country music entertainer, TV host and Army veteran Craig Morgan returned to Korea for a special Thanksgiving week visit to our troops serving overseas. Craig, joined by CMT's Cody Alan and members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad, brought a taste of home to our military men and women during the visit to Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The visit will be highlighted in a special episode of CMT's "Hot 20 Countdown," airing at 9am ET/8am CT on Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 and again on Saturday, December 28 and Saturday, December 29.

This trip marked Craig's twelfth USO tour and his second this year, having last traveled with Vice Chairman of the Join Chiefs of Staff, General Paul J. Selva, on a seven day, five city tour in the spring. Craig first volunteered with the USO in 2002 and is a USO Merit Award recipient who has gone on to participate in twelve USO tours, where he has entertained more than 45,000 service members and military families in 15 countries. Among the locations Craig has visited with the USO are the U.S., Guam, Japan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Germany, Greece, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain, Diego Garcia, Qatar, Italy and the Korean Peninsula where the singer was once stationed. Prior to making it big on the country music scene, the singer/songwriter spent more than 10.5 years of service in the U.S. Army and an additional 6.5 years in the U.S. Army Reserves.



This holiday season, hundreds of thousands of service members will remain on duty, away from home - continuing to serve and protect our country. The USO mission goes into overdrive during the holidays and the organization is committed to bringing the comforts of home to our nation's heroes and military families - but they can't do it alone. Visit USO.org/Holidays to learn more about how you can help bring a piece of home to our heroes.



About Craig Morgan: A multi-faceted entertainer, Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. One of country music's best-loved artists, Morgan has charted 25 songs on Billboard and thrills massive crowds with signature hits including "Bonfire," Almost Home," "Redneck Yacht Club," "International Harvester," "This Ole Boy," "Wake Up Loving You" and the four week #1, "That's What I Love About Sunday." Most recently, Morgan released his first new music in over three years, the faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry - "The Father, My Son, And The Holy Ghost." The song hit No. 1 on iTunes All Genres Top Songs chart as Blake Shelton led a viral campaign that gained support from the entertainment community. He's reunited with BBR Music Group's flagship label Broken Bow Records, his record label home from 2002 to 2008, for upcoming new music.



Craig received one of country music's highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008. Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan spent seventeen years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserves. Morgan remains an avid supporter of America's military personnel and has made 17 overseas trips to perform for our troops. He is a recipient of the 2006 USO Merit Award and in 2018 was awarded the Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, one of the highest awards the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian, in recognition of his significant dedication to our military men and women around the world.



In 2017 Craig debuted The Gallery at Morgan Farms, a family-owned and operated farm-to-home business in his hometown of Dickson, TN. The store features a variety of artisan items handmade by Craig and his family.





