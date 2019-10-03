Craig Finn Releases New Single 'It's Never Been A Fair Fight'

Craig Finn will celebrate his upcoming European and U.S. tour with the release of "It's Never Been A Fair Fight," available now on Partisan Records along with an acoustic version of the song as its B-side.

Listen below!

"It's Never Been A Fair Fight" precedes a range of upcoming live dates surrounding Finn's acclaimed new solo album, I Need A New War. The tour - which sees Finn backed by his touring band, The Uptown Controllers - begins October 11 at Exchange in Bristol, England and reaches the U.S. November 1 at Austin, TX's Cactus Cafe Presents at the Texas Union Theater.

"'It's Never Been A Fair Fight' is about the extreme difficulty of staying true to the rigid rules of a subculture as you get older," says Finn. "The character in the song revisits an old peer and finds struggle and disappointment in the place he left behind. I've always really loved this song, and people seemed to connect with it on my acoustic tour with Brian Fallon. Excited to be sharing the full band version with the world."

The dates in the U.K. and Europe are the first to feature The Uptown Controllers overseas and will see Finn play his first headline shows in Beligum, Netherlands and Germany. Laura Stevenson will be special guest on all of the U.K. and Europe shows.

On touring, Finn says, "I'm beyond thrilled to be bringing the Uptown Controllers to the UK and Europe for the first time. The band has developed into something very musically exciting, and is able to do much justice to the material on I Need A New War and the prior two solo releases. The Uptown Controllers are loose, lush, elegant and fun. We will be joined in the UK by our friend Laura Stevenson, who has been known to join us on stage. These shows will be very special. Following the UK/Europe we will be touring Texas and West Coast USA for the first time with this band lineup. We are greatly looking forward to all of it."

The U.S. dates cover Texas and the West Coast, with I Need A New War singer Cassandra Jenkins as special guest on the shows. For complete details, please visit craigfinn.net/tour.

CRAIG FINN & THE UPTOWN CONTROLLERS ON TOUR 2019

OCTOBER

11 - Bristol, England - Exchange *

12 - Nottingham, England - Bodega *

13 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tut's Wah Wah Hut *

15 - Leeds, England - Brudenell Social Club *

16 - Manchester, England - Deaf Institute *

17 - London, England - Olso20 October *

19 - Liverpool, England - Phase One *

20 - Dublin, Ireland - Sugar Club *

22 - Antewerp, Belgium - Trix *

23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso *

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Molotow Skybar *

25 - Berlin, Germany - Privitaclub *

NOVEMBER

1 - Austin, TX - Cactus Cafe Presents at the Texas Union Theater **

2 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada **

5 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar **

7 - Los Angeles, CA - Bootleg Theater **

8 - Mill Valley, CA - Sweetwater Music Hall **

9 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel **

12 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios **

13 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door **

* w/Special Guest Laura Stevenson

** w/Special Guest Cassandra Jenkins

craigfinn.net/tour





