Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Coyle Girelli Releases Acoustic Take of 'Modern Noir'

Coyle Girelli Releases Acoustic Take of 'Modern Noir'

Girello's new mini-album will be released on July 22.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 13, 2022  

English songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Coyle Girelli released "Modern Noir" today, from his upcoming, appropriately titled, mini-album Stripped, out July 22 - pre-save. The 7-song collection of stripped-down, acoustic performances follows his latest full-length Funland which arrived earlier this year, from which "Modern Noir" is taken.

"Modern Noir" was originally written as an acoustic song, tackling the madness of the times in which we live and the often contradicting dichotomy of daily life. Girelli noted, "It's one thing AND the other. The good with the bad. The high and the low. The dark and the light. Everything all at once and how this bleeds into every part of our lives. In particular our personal relationships and love lives," - listen/share.

Stripped features tracks from Girelli's debut album Love Kills and Funland, including "Flake" and "Funland," which were also originally written as acoustic songs, in addition to "Modern Noir," as Girelli was exploring how the sound of Funland would take shape. In its new version on Stripped, "Here Comes My Baby" evokes Radiohead's more woozy moments between moody guitar motifs as it finds comfort in a lover's arms. The album also features two covers - First Aid Kit's "Fireworks" and Leonard Cohen's "Famous Blue Raincoat."

As a songwriter, Girelli has collaborated with a diverse group of celebrated songsmiths from Mac Davis to Linda Perry, and written for several world renowned pop acts. Girelli also works in theatre, co-composing the award-winning French musicals 'Robin des Bois' and 'Les Trois Mousquetaires.' Girelli previously fronted the alternative rock bands Your Vegas and The Chevin. A performance on the 'Late Show with David Letterman' led the host to state, "if I had a voice like that I'd run for President."

Listen to the new single here:

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Netflix Debuts 13: THE MUSICAL Film Trailer
July 13, 2022

Watch the trailer for the new film adaption of 13: the Musical, directed by Tamra Davis, and based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008. The film is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life. The film stars Eli Golden, Debra Messing, Josh Peck, Rhea Perlman, and more.
Pantha du Prince Announces New Album 'Garden Gaia'
July 13, 2022

Listen to the first single “Golden Galactic” out now, with a video by Natalia Stuyk, a video and installation artist based in Granada, Spain. Garden Gaia is the latest chapter in a project that has been ten years in the making, which presents the artist, Hendrik Weber aka Pantha du Prince, as a close observer and mindful listener.
Julian Lage Shares New Song 'Word for Word'
July 13, 2022

Guitar virtuoso Julian Lage has shared “Word For Word,” available now to stream or download. An official live performance video featuring the formidable trio of Lage, bassist Jorge Roeder, and drummer Dave King premieres today at YouTube. “Word For Word” marks the latest single from Lage’s upcoming new album, View With A Room.
Snail Mail, Superchunk & More to Perform at Frantic City Festival
July 13, 2022

The music festival features a line up that includes Car Seat Headrest, Yo La Tengo, Snail Mail, Murder City Devils, Shannon and the Clams, Superchunk, The Raveonettes, Rocket from the Crypt, Samiam, Titus Andronicus, Protomartyr and Control Top, with the proceedings hosted by Fred Armisen.
Wilder Maker Release New Track 'Against Numbers' ft. Katie Von Schleicher
July 13, 2022

This Brooklyn band features a dynamic roster of musicians, including Gabriel Birnbaum, accompanied by Nick Jost and Sean Mullins. Band members play regularly with Debo Band, Mutual Benefit, Baroness, Kevin Garrett, Johanna Samuels, and Hannah Cohen. Male Models features guest lead vocalists: Adam Duritz (Counting Crows), and more.