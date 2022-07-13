Coyle Girelli Releases Acoustic Take of 'Modern Noir'

English songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Coyle Girelli released "Modern Noir" today, from his upcoming, appropriately titled, mini-album Stripped, out July 22 - pre-save. The 7-song collection of stripped-down, acoustic performances follows his latest full-length Funland which arrived earlier this year, from which "Modern Noir" is taken.

"Modern Noir" was originally written as an acoustic song, tackling the madness of the times in which we live and the often contradicting dichotomy of daily life. Girelli noted, "It's one thing AND the other. The good with the bad. The high and the low. The dark and the light. Everything all at once and how this bleeds into every part of our lives. In particular our personal relationships and love lives," - listen/share.

Stripped features tracks from Girelli's debut album Love Kills and Funland, including "Flake" and "Funland," which were also originally written as acoustic songs, in addition to "Modern Noir," as Girelli was exploring how the sound of Funland would take shape. In its new version on Stripped, "Here Comes My Baby" evokes Radiohead's more woozy moments between moody guitar motifs as it finds comfort in a lover's arms. The album also features two covers - First Aid Kit's "Fireworks" and Leonard Cohen's "Famous Blue Raincoat."

As a songwriter, Girelli has collaborated with a diverse group of celebrated songsmiths from Mac Davis to Linda Perry, and written for several world renowned pop acts. Girelli also works in theatre, co-composing the award-winning French musicals 'Robin des Bois' and 'Les Trois Mousquetaires.' Girelli previously fronted the alternative rock bands Your Vegas and The Chevin. A performance on the 'Late Show with David Letterman' led the host to state, "if I had a voice like that I'd run for President."

Listen to the new single here: