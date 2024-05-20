Country Star Julia Cole Unveils Summer 2024 Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Julia Cole is gearing up for a highly anticipated summer tour, titled The Spicy Tour. The upcoming tour will journey through multiple states, including Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, and more.

The Spicy Tour is inspired by her forthcoming summer single, "Spicy," which is slated for a heated release on June 28. Cole plans to perform both "Spicy" and a new breakup anthem, "Diamondback," which will be released on May 31, on tour to give fans an early listen.

Julia recently kicked off her series of performances with a show at the Grand Ole Opry, where she performed songs off her Life After You EP, including her fan-favorite, "Your Boy," and the EP's title track, "Life After You."

Other upcoming tour dates include:

6/01/2024 - Addison, TX - Taste Addison

6/06/2024 - Nashville, TN - CMA Fest Chevy Vibes Stage

6/07/2024 - Nashville, TN - Teddy's Tavern

6/12/2024 – Corpus Christi, TX – Brewsters Street Icehouse

6/13/2024 – Dallas, TX - RBC

6/14/2024 – Beaumont, TX - The Roxy

6/15/2024 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground

6/16/2024 – Lubbock, TX – Jake's Backroom

6/18/2024 – Chicago, IL – Reggie's

6/20/2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – Vinoski Winery

6/21/2024 – Lancaster, PA – Tellus 360

6/22/2024 – Columbus, OH – King of Clubs

6/24/2024 – Ferndale, MI – Magic Bag

6/25/2024 – Tysons, VA – The Vault

7/19/2024 - Fort Wainwright, AK - Summer Concert

7/27/2024 - Waterville, ME - Heads of The Fall Park

8/23/2024 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

8/24/2024 - Andrews, NC - The Blue Stage

To view a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, visit https://ffm.live/spicytour.PAE.

An exemplar of empowerment, Julia Cole has rapidly built a devoted following, the #ColeTeam, through her music. Her impressive career includes being named a CMT Next Women of Country, debuting at the Grand Ole Opry, and being featured on platforms such as CMT, SiriusXM, CBS, Audience Network, The CW, and more.

Her streaming success is indisputable, with nearly 300 million global streams, and her digital prowess is equally notable. TikTok users are a major part of her growing community, with 548K followers and over 90.5 million views to date, while her YouTube channel has accumulated over 22 million channel views to date. With 181K followers on Instagram and 226K followers on Facebook, Julia’s ability to engage with fans across multiple channels is undeniable.

Julia Cole's ascent in the music industry is a testament to her exceptional talent, resilience, and innovative approach, marking her path as notably unconventional and a significant achievement for an independent artist. In an era where the music landscape is dominated by artists under major labels, Julia's journey underscores the power of authenticity and direct connection with her audience, leveraging digital platforms to amplify her voice and artistry.

Inspired by the genre-crossed locker room playlists she and her Texas volleyball teammates blasted, Julia’s musical style blends country storytelling with a little Houston flavor. Starting her music career performing the Star-Spangled Banner at high school volleyball games, she quickly escalated to performing at major sporting events across the NFL, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, and ESPN to audiences of up to 75,000 people. Her global tours have taken her to over ten countries, opening for renowned acts like Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Kane Brown, The Chainsmokers, Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, Lee Brice, Eli Young Band, Chris Lane, Michael Ray, and Jake Owen, among others.

Photo Credit: Alejandro Medina III

