Country Newcomer Pierre Alexander Releases New Single 'Still Got It'

Country newcomer Pierre Alexander has released his newest single titled "Still Got It." The newest release is a sultry heartbreak song with remnants of a younger Keith Urban or even newcomer Adam Doleac.

LISTEN to "Still Got It" here.

The new single "Still Got It" debuted on Spotify editorials New Music Nashville & Next From Nashville and Amazon's Breakthrough Country.

With previous releases "Blue Eyes," "The One," and "Another Country Song," the singer-songwriter has been featured on several Spotify editorials including New Boots and Breakout Country.

Pierre has quickly amassed over 1,500,000 global streams, his music video for "The One" featured on CMT, and has been nominated as one of NSAI's "Writers To Watch."

Born in Marina del Rey, CA, and raised in Coeur d'Alene, ID, Pierre Alexander found his love for music at a very young age. Influenced by a blend of genres, Pierre grew up listening to Country, RnB, Pop and began creating music with different influences.

Pierre made the move to Nashville in 2015 to attend Belmont University studying Music Business. Since graduating in 2019, he has started releasing new music, giving Nashville his take on country music with a little influence on the Pacific Northwest.

You can learn more about Pierre Alexander by following him on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.