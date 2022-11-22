Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Country Chart-Topper Pamela Hopkins to Release Self-Deprecating Single 'Squirrel Train'

With her last single release, "Straight Shooter" Little Rock's country music powerhouse Pamela Hopkins enjoyed another Top 10 UK iTunes country chart hit.

Nov. 22, 2022  

The Little Rock, AR singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist sings about her ADHD on "Squirrel Train," out on November 25, 2022.

With her last single release, "Straight Shooter" Little Rock's country music powerhouse Pamela Hopkins enjoyed another Top 10 UK iTunes country chart hit. The single reached #14 on the National Radio Hits Country chart, earning more than 100K Spotify streams. With nearly 2 Million streams on the platform, the prolific singer-songwriter isn't one to slow down any time soon.

On Friday, November 25th, Pamela releases her latest single, "Squirrel Train." Co-written by Hopkins, Dave Lenahan and Scott Barrier, the new song is Pamela's ode to her band, and her ADHD moments that inspired the group's moniker.

Pamela says, "This was such a fun writing session with Dave and Scott! I call my band the "Squirrel Train Band" because I'm really scatter-brained and sometimes, just all over the place with my ADHD. We were talking about what to write about one day, and I told them I would love to write a funny song about me/my band name...and this song is what we came up with! I know a lot of adults who can relate to the words of this song-I think we all have the "ADHD/ADD moments" in life-I mean, isn't that why we start our day off with coffee? I am so excited about this release and LOVE how this song turned out!!! The talented musicians that built my vision for this song, are simply amazing. When you hear it, you'll understand what I mean."

ABOUT PAMELA HOPKINS: Little Rock, Arkansas native Pamela Hopkins is a powerhouse singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Hopkins has topped the international iTunes sales charts 5 times. Her music videos have received accolades at film festivals around the globe. Pamela is a Josie Music Awards winner and a three-time 2022 Arkansas Country Music Awards nominee. Pamela regularly performs in piano bars, Norwegian Cruise Ships and clubs across the US. She recently performed for US troops in Alaska, Guam, Japan and more. Pamela is sponsored by Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey. More details about Pamela Hopkins and her discography can be seen at http://www.pamelahopkinsmusic.com.



deadmau5 Announces Partnership with CoCo Vodka Photo
deadmau5 Announces Partnership with CoCo Vodka
World-renowned electronic music artist and entrepreneur deadmau5 (Joel Zimmerman) has announced he has partnered with CoCo Vodka™, The Original Hard Coconut Water™, for his first ever liquor endorsement.  In the coming weeks fans will have the opportunity to purchase cans at various deadmau5 events.
Werewolf Jones to Release Rot Away LP Photo
Werewolf Jones to Release 'Rot Away' LP
Werewolf Jones started in late 2016 on Detroit's West Side, in the basement of the house where they were roommates. In 2018 they released a self-titled tape on Rare Plant Recordings, recorded in a barn in Northern Michigan. In 2019, It's Trash Records dropped the band's first record, a self titled 7' EP.
P1Harmonys to Release Next Mini Album Next Week Photo
P1Harmony's to Release Next Mini Album Next Week
The second offering from the band’s Harmony series, and 6-song tracklist, also arrives with a string of teasers showcasing P1Harmony’s next single “Back Down,” which the band also leaked that they will also perform during their US television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show on November 29th on NBC.
Band For Sale Release New Single Is There Anybody? Photo
Band For Sale Release New Single 'Is There Anybody?'
Brandwein previously oversaw the growth of Turkuaz, the nine-piece funk band he’d fronted since college, into an internationally touring powerhouse sharing the stage and collaborating with legends like The Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew (King Crimson, David Bowie, NIN).

Get Lit- Words Ignite to Honor H.E.R. at 2022 Annual GalaGet Lit- Words Ignite to Honor H.E.R. at 2022 Annual Gala
November 22, 2022

Get Lit- Words Ignite, the Los Angeles-based education nonprofit whose mission is to increase literacy, empower youth, and energize communities through poetryand visual media, will be honoring prestigious musician and poet, H.E.R., and will pay tribute to the new Spoken Word Poetry GRAMMY award that will debut during the 2022 show.
Listen to the 2023 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater AlbumListen to the 2023 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
November 20, 2022

Six new recordings have earned nominations for Best Musical Theatre Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards, including Caroline, Or Change, Into The Woods, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Six: Live On Opening Night, and A Strange Loop. Before the 2022 winner is announced, take a listen to all six of the nominated albums.
'I CAN ONLY BE ME' Album Pairing Eva Cassidy and London Symphony Orchestra to Be Released'I CAN ONLY BE ME' Album Pairing Eva Cassidy and London Symphony Orchestra to Be Released
November 20, 2022

To commemorate what would have been her 60th birthday (on February 2), Blix Street Records will release a landmark new album, which pairs Cassidy's impeccable voice with the backing of the legendary London Symphony Orchestra.
Madison Steinbruck Releases Indie Single 'Bad News'Madison Steinbruck Releases Indie Single 'Bad News'
November 19, 2022

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Madison Steinbruck has returned with her latest single, 'Bad News.' The track, a third single off of Madison's upcoming debut LP Australia's Lonelier, discusses the disappointing realization that an ill-fated relationship has to come to an end.
Annual Rob Mathes Holiday Concert Is Back Live And In-Person At The Performing Arts CenterAnnual Rob Mathes Holiday Concert Is Back Live And In-Person At The Performing Arts Center
November 18, 2022

The annual Rob Mathes Holiday Concert is back live and in-person this year at The Performing Arts Center at Purchase College. Two shows will be presented on Friday, December 16, and Saturday, December 17, at 8:00 p.m.