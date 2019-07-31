Country Artist and Songwriter Matt Kennon Releases New Video

Matt Kennon continues to hear story after story from listeners, industry and radio about his latest single as the emotional and raw lyrics of "Love Is Stronger," have touched the hearts of listeners.

Watch the lyric video below, or on YouTube and Facebook for "Love Is Stronger."



"The Song has me feeling exactly like I felt about "The Call." These songs don't come around often, but when they do they take on a life of their own,"states Matt Kennon. "Country Radio can make these songs heard all over the place rather quickly and to all of those who are playing it, thanks so much! We all know that there are many people who need to hear this message!"

Check out the video here:



Kennon is best known for his emotional, heart wrenching and true to life songs that tug at listeners heart strings, and the fact he is not afraid to bring attention to subjects that are uncomfortable. This song is no exception. The lyrics go deep to reach out to those who need to hear them for whatever life has thrown at them to let them know "Love Is Stronger" than any dark place, emotional or mental state you find yourself in.



Released to radio and distributed on all digital music platforms in June, the impact and reaction by listeners indicates that the fans and industry want more. "Love Is Stronger" has already received over 19,000,000 impressions on Music Choice Today's Country and was added to Spotify's popular playlist, "New Boots Country."



Matt Kennon Tour Dates:

8-2-19 - Ponce De Leon, FL - Vortex Spring

8-3-19 - Ponce De Leon, FL - Vortex Spring

8-10-19 Cape Girardeau, MO - Isle of Cape Girardeau Casino

8-31-19 - Eureka, MO - Private Party

9-1-19 - Labadie, MO - Labadie Station

9-27-19- Bonne Terre, MO - Hubs Pub and Grill

9-29-19 Riverton, IL - Backroom Lounge

10-19-19 - Fenton, MO - Moonlight Run Moonlight Park

More dates coming soon ..



Follow Matt Kennon on his website http://www.mattkennon.com. Keep current with Matt on his social media Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and watch his videos on YouTube.



Stream and download music on digital music platforms Spotify, Apple Music/iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Play and more.



About Matt Kennon:

Matt Kennon knows the power of a great song. It can stir your emotions, move you to tears, motivate you to action, and in some cases even save your life, as Matt has seen firsthand in his career with songs like "The Call," "You Had To Pick On Me," and even his latest song, "Wasn't It Enough." For him, music is about the message, and time and again he's written thought-provoking and heart-tugging songs that have racked up impressive chart numbers and even more impressive sales: throughout the course of his career he's already sold 300,000 singles and 30,000 albums. The Atlanta native is inspired by and writes about things close to his heart, and often finds himself writing songs with emotional messages. His songs have definitely hit home with many struggling with issues like suicide, post-traumatic stress, and bullying. The Atlanta native devoted the last two-plus years to a special anti-bullying campaign he developed and took to 83 schools in seven states. Through partnering with several sports foundations around the country, including Alabama coach Nick Saban's charity, Nick's Kids, Matt was able to reach 150,000 students with a powerful anti-bullying message.



The campaign was just one example of how apt Kennon is at dialing in to the emotions fans are experiencing, and for proof of that connection, one need not look any further than the iTunes chart, where Matt has been a Featured Artist for the last five years with each of his independent releases. His explosive live shows no doubt fuel those sales as well, as Kennon is a powerful live performer with thousands of shows under his belt on stages across the country. Throughout the course of his career he's shared the stage with high profile artists including, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, and Train, Darius Rucker, Uncle Kracker, Lee Brice, and The Band Perry, among others.Powerful social media interaction has moved the needle for Kennon. The video for "The Call" recently reached an amazing seventeen million accumulated views. A successful songwriter in his own right, with outside cuts by artists such as Randy Travis, (who recorded his song "Turn It Around,") and many others. The soulful singer also writes with many of Nashville's top writers regularly.





