Counting Crows Announce 'Banshee Season' Tour With Special Guest Dashboard Confessional

After performing to sold-out crowds worldwide on the Butter Miracle Tour over the last two years, today, world-renowned rock band COUNTING CROWS are pleased to announce their return to the US in 2023 with the BANSHEE SEASON TOUR.

After years of collaboration, cult-favorite rock band and long-time friend of the band, DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL, will be joining as support on the upcoming run, with English singer/songwriter FRANK TURNER joining the tour for select dates.

The 56-date mega tour will kick off June 13 in Omaha, NE, at the Steelhouse Omaha, with stops in major cities across the US, including Boston, Tampa, Nashville, New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, before ending at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on September 25. Watch Adam Duritz and Chris Carrabba tour announcement HERE.

Ticket presales begin Tuesday, March 14 in select markets and the general ticket on-sale begins Friday, March 17 at 10:00 AM local time. For additional information, follow Counting Crows on Facebook and Instagram.

Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz said: "One of the best things about a life in rock and roll is that we spend it traveling the world playing music. It's even better when you can do it with one of your best friends and watch them play every night too. Chris Carrabba hits the trifecta for me in that he's one of my best friends in the world, one of my favorite people in the world, and he leads one of my favorite bands of all time, Dashboard Confessional. Sorry for the terrible pun but hands down, this is going to be the best summers ever."

Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional said, "Dashboard Confessional could not be more excited to be playing all across America with our heroes and friends Counting Crows. Dreams really can come true!"

Friends and long-time collaborators Adam Duritz and Chris Carrabba first met in 2003 at the 17th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert in San Francisco with Neil Young. Since then, the two have remained close working together both on and off the stage.

For additional information on Banshee Season Tour 2023, please visit: www.countingcrows.com

BANSHEE SEASON TOUR 2023 TOUR DATES

June 13 - Omaha, NE - - Steelhouse Omaha*

June 17 - Indianapolis. IN - TCU Amphitheater at Winter River State Park

June 18 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

June 21 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

June 23 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival (On-sale May 1)

June 24 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 26 - Moon Twp, PA - UPMC Events Center

June 28 - Niagara Falls, ON - - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

June 29 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

July 1 - Syracuse, NY - - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 2 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

July 5 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 6 - Holmdel, NJ - - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 8 - Wantagh, NY - - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 9 - Bethel, NY - - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 12 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14 - Gilford, NH - - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 15 - Boston, MA - - Leader Bank Pavilion

July 18 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center

July 19 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 21 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

July 22 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Event Center

July 25 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion (On-Sale March 24)

July 26 - Doswell, VA - - The Meadow Event Park

July 28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 29 - Raleigh, NC - - Red Hat Amphitheater

August 1 - Charlotte, NC - - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 2 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

August 4 - Fort Myers, FL - Suncoast Credit Union Arena

August 5 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Hard Rock Live

August 8 - St Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

August 9 - Tampa, FL - - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 11 - - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 12 - - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Amphitheater

August 14 - - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

August 18 - - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

August 19 - - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

August 22 - - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

August 23 - - Irving, TX - - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 25 - - Norman, OK - - Riverwind Casino*

August 26 - - Tulsa, OK - - - The Cove*

August 30 - - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater** (On- Sale March 20)

August 31 - - Phoenix, AZ - - Arizona Financial Theatre**

September 2 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Theater**

September 3 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park** (On-Sale May 2)

September 6 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

September 8 - Lincoln, CA - - The Venue at Thunder Valley

September 10 - Berkeley, CA - - The Greek Theatre

September 13 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live Outdoor Venue

September 14 - Bend, OR - - - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 16 - Seattle, WA - - TBD (On-Sale TBD)

September 17 - Seattle, WA - - TBD (On-Sale TBD)

September 19 - Bonner, MT - - KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 21 - Boise, ID - - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

September 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

September 25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

*- No support

**- Frank Turner as support

Counting Crows have enchanted listeners worldwide for more than two decades with their intensely soulful and intricate take on timeless rock & roll. Exploding onto the music scene in 1993 with their multi-platinum breakout album, August and Everything After, the band has gone on to release seven studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide, and is revered as one of the world's most pre-eminent live touring rock bands.

In 2004, Counting Crows recorded the chart-topping "Accidently in Love" for the animated motion picture Shrek 2. The instant success of the track earned them an Academy Award nomination for "Best Original Song" at the 2005 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination for "Best Original Song," and a GRAMMY Award nomination for "Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media."

Over the last 30 years, the masterful songwriting from frontman Adam Duritz put the band at No.8 on Billboard Magazine's 2021 "Greatest Of All Time: Adult Alternative 25th Anniversary Chart." On May 21, 2021, Counting Crows released BUTTER MIRACLE, SUITE ONE to rave reviews. The band also kicked off their first tour since 2018 "The Butter Miracle Tour" in 2021, with sell-out performances across North America and Europe. "The Butter Miracle Tour," will continue in the Spring of 2023 with dates set in Australia and New Zealand.

For more than two decades, the GRAMMY and Academy Award-nominated rock band Counting Crows have enchanted listeners worldwide with their intensely soulful and intricate take on timeless rock & roll.

Exploding onto the music scene in 1993 with their multi-platinum breakout album, August and Everything After, the band has gone on to release seven studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide, and is revered as one of the world's most pre-eminent live touring rock bands.

In October 1996, the band's double-platinum sophomore studio album, Recovering the Satellites, debuted at number one and further solidified their growing reputation as one of the leading American alternative rock bands in the world.

A follow up to their early success; Counting Crows went on to release This Desert Life (1999), Hard Candy (2002), Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings (2008), Underwater Sunshine (Or What We Did on Our Summer Vacation) (2012), Echoes of the Outlaw Roadshow (2013),and Somewhere Under Wonderland (2014.)

In 2004, Counting Crows recorded the chart-topping "Accidently in Love" for the animated motion picture Shrek 2. The instant success of the track earned them an Academy Award nomination for "Best Original Song" at the 2005 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination for "Best Original Song" and a GRAMMY Award nomination for "Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media."

In September 2014, Counting Crows released their critically acclaimed seventh studio album, Somewhere Under Wonderland, which debuted at No. 10 on the charts and was heralded by The Daily Telegraph as "... the best collection of songs since their debut." The album consisted of nine sprawling tracks around rich sonic tapestries, which yielded some of the most grandiose yet intimate songs Counting Crows had recorded to date.

2018 marked 25 years since the band's inception and sent Adam Duritz, Jim Bogios, David Bryson, Charlie Gillingham, David Immergluck, Millard Powers, and Dan Vickrey back on the road for the "25 YEARS AND COUNTING" tour. In 2021, Counting Crows ranked #8 on Billboards' "Greatest of All Time: Adult Alternative Artists" 25th anniversary chart.

After seven years, Adam Duritz and Counting Crows released Butter Miracle: Suite One in May 2021 to rave reviews. The band also kicked off their first tour since 2018 "The Butter Miracle Tour" in 2021, with sell-out performances across North America and Europe. "The Butter Miracle Tour," will continue in the Spring of 2023 with dates set in Australia and New Zealand.