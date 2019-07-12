Cosmos & Creature Ascend on THE WONDER Produced by Steve Aoki

Molly Moore and Brandyn Burnette bring their Cosmos & Creature project to Dim Mak via "The Wonder." Featuring vibey production by label boss Steve Aoki, the eccentric duo showcase their expertise at penning progressive pop earworms.

"The Wonder" follows Cosmos & Creature's global success, "I Am Free," which premiered through AT&T last year. The single now has over 9 million on-demand streams and remains one of their most popular works. Since launching on the scene in 2016 with the viral single "Young," Molly Moore and Brandyn Burnette (aka EMAN8) have been on a compelling voyage as Cosmos & Creature. Throughout their short career, the group has achieved many milestones, including opening up for John Mayer, Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha and James Bay. Alongside their work together, both Moore and Burnette individually write and produce for other artists. Collectively, they maintain over 100 million streams between their projects, which include songwriting and production for the Backstreet Boys, Jesse McCartney, and k-pop icons EXO.





