Cosmo Sheldrake Announces More North American Headlining Dates This Fall

Cosmo Sheldrake has announced that he'll bring his live show back to the US this fall after his July underplay tour SOLD OUT last month. The fall dates will kick off on September 23rd in Washington, DC and bring Sheldrake to several cities in the US and Canada for the first time before wrapping with a show in Los Angeles on October 15th. All fall dates will feature support from experimental New York quartet altopalo. Full dates are below, Spotify exclusive presales begin tomorrow, June 25th with general on-sale available this Friday, June 28th via www.cosmosheldrake.com.



Earlier this month, Sheldrake shared another new video for "Egg and Soldiers," a cut from his 2018 debut album The Much Much How How and I. Directed by May Kindred-Boothby and animated by Zita Baynes and Rob Wills, the video premiered with the help of FLOOD Magazine.



Earlier this year, Sheldrake was launched into the spotlight as single "Come Along" was tapped for an Apple iPhone XR ad which has now streamed over 18 million times. The track hit #1 on Spotify's Global Viral Chart and #2 on the US Shazam Chart (Top 15 Worldwide) with over halfa million Shazams.



The London-bred Sheldrake is a prolific singer, songwriter, composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. This Spring, he released two new songs - "Dawn Chorus" and"Owl Song." Exemplary of his creative process, the tracks were made of field recordings of a Dorset sunrise and endangered British owls, respectively. Field recordings and the use of organic sound can be found throughout The Much Much How How and I, and are highlighted in the album's Deluxe version, which includes the full record as instrumentals and was released in early April via Tardigrade Records/AWAL.



Listen to The Much Much How How and I (Deluxe) now and be sure to grab your tickets for the fall tour this week. Full global tour dates are below and for the most up-to-date information, please visit www.cosmosheldrake.com.

Confirmed Tour Dates:

July 4 @ Trinity Centre in Bristol, UK (TICKETS)

July 10 @ Oval Space in London, UK (TICKETS)

July 16 @ Elsewhere Zone 1 in Brooklyn NY (SOLD OUT)

July 18 @ Schuba's in Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

July 19 @ The Drake in Toronto, IL (SOLD OUT)

July 22 @ The Echo in Los Angeles, IL (SOLD OUT)

July 24 @ Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco, CA (SOLD OUT)

July 27 @ Constellation Festival in Squamish, BC (TICKETS)

September 23 @ Songbyrd in Washington, DC

September 24 @ Johnny Brenda's in Philadelphia, PA

September 26 @ Le Poisson Rouge in New York, NY

September 27 @ Great Scott in Boston, MA

September 28 @ Petit Campus in Montreal, QC

September 30 @ Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON

October 1 @ Lincoln Hall in Chicago, IL

October 2 @ 7th Street Entry in Minneapolis, MN

October 4 @ Larimer Lounge in Denver, CO

October 5 @ Kilby Court in Salt Lake City, UT

October 7 @ Chop Suey in Seattle, WA

October 8 @ Fox Cabaret in Vancouver, BC

October 9 @ Doug Fir Lounge in Portland, OR

October 11 @ The Independent in San Francisco, CA

October 12 @Constellation Room in Long Beach, CA

October 15 @ Echoplex in Los Angeles, CA





