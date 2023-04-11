Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cosmic Kitten Share 'Songbird' From Upcoming Album 'Laugh of a Lifetime'

The track is from their forthcoming album set to be self-released on May 5, 2023.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Earlier this year, the Long Beach, CA-based alternative rock trio Cosmic Kitten announced details of Laugh of a Lifetime, their ferocious and biting forthcoming album set to be self-released on May 5, 2023.

Today, they're sharing the brilliant album cut "Songbird" and its accompanying music video, which premiered over at Girl Underground Music, alongside an interview with the band's lead singer Karen Marie Hernandez. The song follows on the heels of the LP's lead single, "Some Fascination," the album's title track and "All The World." Laugh of a Lifetime was recorded by Pedro Mancillas, Steve Moriarty (The Gits) and mastered by Jack Endino (Nirvana).

Speaking on the song, the band stated: ""Songbird" is a song about struggling to communicate emotions in a directly conversational way. Through-out the song it's expressed how art is the medium some people use to show their feeling and that at times they find themselves unable to discuss deep emotions any other way. Some lyrics point to feelings of not being able to be heard and made to feel voiceless by the world around them."

The three-piece Long Beach post-grunge, punk, alternative-rock band Cosmic Kitten formed in 2016 are like a time capsule to the era of 90's grunge. Karen Marie on guitar and vocals writes deep, thoughtful melodies and poignant meaningful lyrics. Whom in this role fluctuates from timid, shy vocalist to gritty, explosive screamer, taking you on an auditory journey through emotions and stories backed by a bright, fuzzy guitar.

Zach Huckabee beats away at the drums with passion and aggression adding groove and drive, and with Jay Vesper on bass gliding across the fretboard with agility and precision. The band has always put a focus on charging the audience with energy as well as allowing them a safe space to think, feel and express themselves as the individuals that they are.

They have released three full length albums, along with three cover albums in line with their musical influences ranging everywhere from Nirvana, The Melvins, PJ Harvey, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains to punk classics like Bikini Kill, The Wipers, The Gun Club and Joy Division. The release of their first album, Be Nice to Strangers, was supported and praised among the local LA scene for its heavy-hitting yet meaningful hooks and lyrics. It wasn't until their second release in 2018, Lobotomy, that motivated them to venture on their first West Coast tour, followed by other tours around the U.S.

As they moved into 2020 with their third album You Gotta Understand, recorded by engineer Ulysses Noriega (The Offspring), the COVID-19 pandemic set their next tour on hold until September 2021. Cosmic Kitten continues to make a splash in the L.A. and O.C. scene at its most well-known venues, opening for legends like Mike Watt and The Avengers, among others.

The band is gearing up for both a UK and US tour in anticipation of the release of Laugh of a Lifetime. Their trek across the western states begins May 3, 2023 in Los Angeles at Redwood Bar before hitting Berkeley, Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City and others, including a hometown show in Long Beach on May 11th, supporting Alice Bag. Full list of dates below. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Tour Dates:

U.K.

4/26/23 - London, UK @ The Gunners Pub

4/27/23 - Shrewsbury, UK @ Albert's Shed

4/28/23 - Stockport, UK @ The Spinning Top

4/29/23 - Brighton, UK @ The Pipeline

4/30/23 - Harrogate, UK @ The Den

U.S.

5/03/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Redwood Bar

5/04/23 - Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman

5/05/23 - Portland, OR @ The Fixin' To

5/06/23 - Olympia, WA @ Cryptatropa

5/07/23 - Seattle, WA @ Belltown Yacht Club

5/08/23 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder

5/09/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High Saloon

5/10/23 - Tempe, AZ @ Yucca Tap Room

5/11/23 - Long Beach, CA @ Alex's Bar (supporting Alice Bag)

5/12/23 - San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe

5/13/23 - Hemet, CA @ House Show

Photo Credit: Mitch Von Rohr



