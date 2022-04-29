Cory Wong Releases New Album With Billy Strings, Chromeo, Big Wild, Sierra Hull, & More

GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter, producer, and guitarist extraordinaire Cory Wong has released his new album, Power Station, today.

The explosive jazz-funk LP features many special all-star guests including Big Wild, Chromeo, Billy Strings, Béla Fleck, Sierra Hull, Victor Wooten, Larry Carlton, Nate Smith, and more. Power Station is available at all DSPs and as a limited-edition 12" Double Black Vinyl (33 rpm).

For the last several weeks, Wong has been releasing songs from Power Station via the second season of his inventive online musical variety series, Cory and the Wongnotes, streaming now on the Minneapolis, MN-based artist's hugely popular YouTube channel.

Created and hosted by the seemingly inexhaustible Wong, each new episode debuts every Tuesday and showcases live performances, original sketch comedy, special guests, interviews, and much more.

A consummate reflection of Wong's outsized vision and unstoppable passion for music, comedy, performance, and conversation, the new season of Cory and the Wongnotes features extended episodes showcasing long-form interviews, fresh new sketches, and unprecedented collaborations with the aforementioned musical guests including Billy Strings, Big Wild, Chromeo, Victor Wooten, Bela Fleck, Sierra Hull, Larry Carlton, and Nate Smith, as well as Lindsay Ell, Mark Lettieri, and Joey Dosik.

Recently named by none other than Steve Vai in Guitar World as one of "5 Contemporary Guitarists Who Are Taking The Instrument To The Next Level," Wong is currently traveling the world performing a typically varied array of live dates, including sold-out headline shows, festival sets, and much more. North American dates begin April 29 with two very special late-night sets at New Orleans, LA's Republic NOLA as part of the 9th Annual Nolafunk Series During Jazz Fest. Additional dates will be announced.

Listen to the new album here:

CORY WONG ON TOUR 2022

APRIL

29 - New Orleans, LA - Republic NOLA (9th Annual Nolafunk Series During Jazz Fest - 2 Sets)

MAY

7 - Minneapolis, MN - Symphony Ball 2022 Concert & Party: Brilliance †

13 - Richmond, VA - Friday Cheers

28 - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Music Festival *

29 - Petoskey, MI - Great Lakes Center for the Arts

JUNE

3 - Lorton, VA - Workhouse Arts Center

4 - Oak Hill, WV - Mountain Music Festival *

5 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

24 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest Festival *

25 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl Jazz Fest *

29 - Ottawa, Canada - Ottawa Jazz Fest *

30 - Montreal, QB - Jazz Fest @ Club Soda *

JULY

1 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre **

10 - Rotterdam, NL - North Sea Jazz Festival * ‡

11 - Vienne, FR - Jazz a Vienne 2022 ^ ‡

12 - Madrid, ES - Noches del Botánico * ‡

13 - Umbria, IT - Umbria Jazz * ‡

16 - Pori, FI - Pori Jazz 2022 * ‡

19 - Molde, NO - Moldejazz * ‡

28 - Darrington, WA - Summer Meltdown *

30 - Newport, RI - Newport Jazz *

AUGUST

11 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Jazz Festival *

12 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Jazz Festival *

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre #

20 - Des Moines, IA - DGPT

27 - Bridgeview, IL - Sacred Rose *

SEPTEMBER

16 - Jeffersonville, VT - DGPT

18 - Paso Robles, CA - Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival *

OCTOBER

15 - Charlotte, NC - DGPT



* Festival Performance

† Special Guest Performer with The Minnesota Orchestra

^ w/George Benson

‡ Joined by Special Guest Dave Koz

# w/Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

** w/Blues Traveler