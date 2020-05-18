Cory Marks Shares New Video for 'Outlaws & Outsiders'

Rising Country Rock star Cory Marks has shared the video for 'Outlaws & Outsiders', as featured in the new film and soundtrack from Better Noise Films, Sno Babies. The new video integrates footage from the film, which is due for release in September and includes a soundtrack featuring some of today's biggest rock artists.

Watch the video below!



With its mix of classic country and amped-up rock, 'Outlaws & Outsiders' has been a new phenomenon at radio and music streaming services. As rock and country audiences continue to fuel the new growth of streaming, Apple and Amazon have led the way with the introduction of popular new country-rock hybrid playlists.



The inclusion of 'Outlaws & Outsiders' on these playlists has helped Marks build a large audience and break into the US Top 10 at Active Rock Radio. In the UK, 'Outlaws and Outsiders' has been #1 in Kerrang's airplay chart for the last 28 days, and over the same time period, the 3rd most played record at Planet Rock.



Proving the enthusiasm for the genre, Ivan Moody (Five Finger Death Punch), Travis Tritt and Mick Mars (Mötley Crüe) appear as featured artists on the radio version of the song. This is the second song from the Sno Babies soundtrack to enter the US Top 10 at radio, following the heels of the first single 'Sober' from Better Noise label mates Bad Wolves.



Sno Babies is a gripping tale about the grim realities of teenage drug addiction and its effects on a middle-class suburban town. With social-distancing and stay-at-home orders in place, it remains critically important to support those in early recovery from Substance Use Disorders, perhaps now more than ever. Better Noise Films has partnered with the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI) to raise funds that support and sustain recovery resources in local communities impacted by the opioid crisis and COVID-19.



"It's one thing as an artist to have your music released on streaming platforms and played on the radio (you hope), but to have your music included in a film such as this is a whole other level of amazing - a damn cool accomplishment as an artist and songwriter. The opioid epidemic is only getting worse, especially during times like this where the world is literally shut down. I hope this song and film inspires people to let them know there is always help and other ways to cope with difficult times / circumstances",says Marks, whose own debut album will be released in August.



"The opioid crisis and the COVID pandemic have disproportionately affected people in early recovery from drugs and alcohol. GRI is raising funds to support local organizations who provide housing, recovery services and other supports to reduce the risk for relapse",said Catherine Hartnett, Executive Director of GRI.

