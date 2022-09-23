Corey Harper Releases Debut Album 'Future Tense'

Corey Harper returns today with his long-awaited debut album, Future Tense out on Range Music / Virgin. The Washington-born, L.A.-based singer/songwriter made a name for himself as the go-to crowd-pleasing opener for artists like Justin Bieber, Niall Horan, Julia Michaels and Noah Kahan, and with Future Tense, cements his place as an artist to know.

In addition to fan-favorites "Pink Razor," "2 Tickets," and "Still Need To Love You ," Future Tense, co-produced by Alex Salibian, features seven never before heard tracks that chronicle the decline of a crumbling relationship and navigating its highs and lows, all while showcasing the full range of Harper's abilities.

Shares Harper, "I've been working on this album for the last two years with some incredible people that have changed my life. Creating this body of work has been a wonderful journey, both exciting and terrifying at the same time. I've never been more challenged nor have I come face to face with myself as an artist like this in my entire experience of creating music. I'm so grateful for the support of my friends and family who have guided me along my way of writing these songs and most importantly my fans who have been there since the beginning!"

Harper today also shares the video for the first track on the album, "Villain of Your Story," a powerhouse anthem that sets the stage for the rest of the LP. The video shows the 'dark side' of Corey, garbed in all black and smeared, glittery eyeshadow as he croons over crunchy guitar.

On the video, he adds, "'Villain of Your Story' brings a lot of energy to the Future Tense album. One of the reasons I was so excited to add this song to my album is so that I could perform it live as part of my set (more tour dates coming soon!). It was a no brainer to shoot a live performance video for it and we had a ton of fun. Thanks to my pal Brown Bear for directing and producing this one. Thanks to Aubrey, Nick, Daniel, and Ethan for playing in the video. Hope everyone enjoys it."

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: