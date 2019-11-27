Consequence Of Sound Premieres Smoke Fairies New Video 'Disconnect'

Smoke Fairies just played a sell-out single launch at The Social in association with Rough Trade to celebrate the release of a limited edition 7". The show and single sold out three weeks prior to release and landed at #3 in the UK Vinyl Singles chart, surrounded by Coldplay, Queen and Kate Bush. They will play additional UK dates (below) in February just after the release of Darkness Brings The Wonders Home. The ladies will also appear on John Kennedy Radio X with an interview and live session on January 28th.

Also keeping the band busy is the new podcast 'Smoke Signals' launching to a great response upon the release, ranking in the Top 10 in Music on Apple Podcasts, #1 in the Music Commentary category in fact, beating Dolly Parton & Robert Plant. Check it out here: https://smarturl.it/smokesignalspodcast



Smoke Fairies are Jessica Davies and Katherine Blamire who first met at school in their native England. For this LP they traveled to Seattle to record Darkness Brings The Wonders Home with producer Phil Ek (The Black Angels, Fleet Foxes, The Shins) and over the course of a rigorous month-long session in Seattle, adopted a purposely intimate approach to achieving a singular sonic tone.



In the making of Darkness Brings The Wonders Home, Smoke Fairies drew inspiration from mysteries both real and imagined: sea monsters, flocks of crows taking flight in extravagant formation, strange creatures dwelling in the mud near their new South London abode.

Smoke Fairies were the first UK act to release a single on Jack White's label Third Man Records and was produced by White who also played guitar and drums. Other notable recordings include a cover of Neil Young's 'Alabama' from his Harvest LP which appeared on a special Mojo album to mark the approaching fortieth anniversary of the album. Jessica and Katherine also contributed vocals to the track 'Valentina', a tribute to Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space on The Race For Space, the second album by Public Service Broadcasting. The band has toured this side of the Atlantic with Laura Marling, Rasputina, Blitzen Trapper and Dawes. More U.S. shows to be announced at a later date.

Smoke Fairies Tour Dates:

Feb. 1 - Soup Kitchen - Manchester, UK

Feb. 2 - Oporto - Leeds, UK

Feb. 3 - Norwich Arts Centre - Norwich, UK

Feb. 5 - The Bullingdon - Oxford, UK

Feb. 6 - Hoxton Hall - London , UK

Feb. 7 - Birmingham, UK

Feb. 8 - Bristol, UK

Feb. 9 - Portsmouth, UK





Related Articles View More Music Stories