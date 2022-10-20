Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
K-Pop Spotlight
Concert Review: THE ROSE Brings K-Rock to Terminal 5

The four-piece Korean rock band, consisting of Woosung, Dojoon, Jaehyeong, and Hajoon, are embarking on their first tour as a group since returning from military service.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Even before entering Terminal 5 on October 19, the energy could be heard from a block away. As I approached the block-long line of fans buzzing with excitement, I could hear their chatter echoing off the scaffolding and knew I was in for a treat.

The treat in question? The Rose, the four-piece Korean rock band consisting of Woosung, Dojoon, Jaehyeong, and Hajoon, who are embarking on their first tour as a group since returning from their mandatory military service in South Korea.

From my seat on the second level, I could see the crowd filtering in, which quickly filled up the entire general admission floor to capacity. I've been to plenty of GA shows before, but have never had the luxury of seeing one from this vantage point and it was fascinating. Droves of Black Roses, as the band's fandom is called, clutching their lightsticks and donning light-up headbands was certainly a sight to see from a bird's-eye view.

The crowd at Terminal 5 for The Rose

When the show began, the energy increased ten-fold. From the band's first notes, the rafters were shaking from a combination of the bass and the screams from the fans below. I have been to many rock shows and many K-Pop shows, and this definitely was more like the former. The Rose are a rock band, not an idol group. They play instruments, they don't have choreographed dance moves, but they still can command the stage and fill a room with their powerful music.

Lead singer Woosung has a beautifully unique voice, which I have heard plenty of times in The Rose's recorded music, but hearing him live was enough to give me chills. You could feel the emotion in every single note he sang, from his lower register to the crystal-clear falsetto.

Jaehyeong and Woosung of The Rose

During the first few songs, there were some technical difficulties with Dojoon's acoustic guitar, which the band handled with professionalism. They apologized to the fans and played a little vamp while the technical team got it sorted, which made us forget it even happened.

The band played all of their fan-favorite hits, from 'She's In The Rain' to 'RED' and 'Beauty and the Beast', and plenty of songs from their latest album 'HEAL' including the title track, 'Childhood.' They even included a song on the setlist from Woosung's solo endeavors, 'Modern Life', which got the whole crowd chanting along with the hook.

One of my personal favorites of the night was 'Cure' a B-Side from their new album which I admittedly have not been able to stop listening to lately. I expect that to only increase after hearing it live.

Don't worry if you're not a fan of K-Pop or what you typically think of when you imagine Korean music. If you like indie rock, pop-punk, or deep heartfelt lyrics, you definitely need to check out The Rose!

The Rose

Photo Credit: Stephi Wild



