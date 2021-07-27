Compose 10 Songs in 8 Weeks With Renowned Composer & Guitarist Janet Feder

golden lotus studio is pleased to invite all songwriters to two virtual workshops: Compose Yourself and Breaking Good taught by renowned composer and guitarist, Janet Feder. gls courses aim to honor songwriters' creativity, support their well-being, and create a community environment where songwriters can work in a virtual space along with other artists in the flow of the creative process.

Compose Yourself is an 8-week workshop designed for songwriters and composers who are looking for some structure, accountability, individual attention, and a small group of like-minded musical peers. With a focus on lyrical, melodic, and instrumental exploration, Janet's techniques are tailored to scaffold as the weeks progress while students compile a new collection of their own songs. The course meets Monday evenings from August 2nd - September 20th, 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM EST on Zoom. A $1,200 value, gls is offering the course for a limited time for only $617. Register here.

Janet will also offer her one-day workshop Breaking Good. This session is designed for guitar players and songwriters who are looking for a bit more experimentation when it comes to an instrument that they already know well. The course will be on July 24th, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EST on Zoom. A $200 value, gls is opening registration for a limited time for only $99. Register here.

Feder, a featured artist on NPRs tiny desk concert and internationally acclaimed soloist, says: "I began exploring the sounds and textures created by applying objects not typically associated with the guitar to the strings of my instruments. The resultant timbres, vibrations, percussions, and pitch spectrums became an expanded palette of sounds that I've used ever since both compositionally and improvisationally. In the time we spend together we'll explore the history of extended techniques: I'll show you mine, and suggest directions in which you might explore to find your own. I'll answer questions, and aim to leave you with new ideas of how you might include extended techniques to expand your musical directions."

Studio founder Gary Grundei imparts, "golden lotus studio was founded well before this pandemic because we believe in creating community with music makers from all over the world who want to up their writing game, and who love sharing their passion and process with other creatives. [These courses are] designed to fit into your life at home, whatever that home looks like to you. [They're] built to make creating fun, easy, and less lonely to listen deeply to your intuition and sing, write, or play what you hear there."

For more info, visit: goldenlotusstudio.com.