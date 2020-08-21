Colter Wall Releases New Song From Upcoming 'Western Swing & Waltzes And Other Punchy Songs'

Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs is out August 28.

Canadian Country and Western star Colter Wall just dropped "High & Mighty," the final single from his upcoming, self-produced album Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs before its release on August 28th.

"'High & Mighty' is a Saskatchewan saddle bronc song written by Lewis Martin Pederson III," says Wall. "LMP hails from around Abbey, Saskatchewan, not far from where I grew up. He's known for rodeoing, his poetry, and in the '70s he put out three great records-that I know of. Saddle bronc riding is my favourite rodeo event and upon hearing Pederson's album Rodeo No.1 Sport, I immediately knew I wanted to cut it on a record." Fans can stream "High & Mighty" now right here.

In addition to the premiere of the studio version of "High & Mighty" Wall just released a live performance video of the song as part of his new series, "The Bunkhouse Sessions." Shot in a bunkhouse on the ranch of Wall's friend and actor, Beau Smith, the video features the songwriter seated by a bedroll and coffee maker just in front of Ray McGuffin and Tom Ryan paintings which hang on the plywood interior wall of the bunkhouse. Watch "High & Mighty" here and catch up on Bunkhouse Sessions episodes here.

Wall's name has been popping up everywhere in the lead up to Western Swing & Waltzes. From underground music blogs to a feature with the legendary outdoor brand, Filson, to a broad swath of celebrity fans. Recently, comedian and podcast magnate Joe Rogan dubbed Wall "legit as f***" and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace name-dropped Wall in his recent GQ feature. Longtime fan Jason Momoa just featured Wall's music exclusively in a gone-viral video about restoring his wife, Lisa Bonet's, first Ford Mustang. Needless to say, Wall's voice and songs have attracted fans from all walks of life and his new record isn't even out yet.

From the prairies of Saskatchewan, Canada, Colter Wall, is known for his songwriting and unparalleled voice. Steeped in Western tradition and historic influence, the music of Colter Wall has soundtracked movies such as Hell or High Water, Peanut Butter Falcon, and Deadwood, in addition to TV series Yellowstone and HBO's Run, while catching the ears of celebrities, critics, and fans worldwide. His recent appearance on Austin City Limits TV set the direction of Country & Western music's future. Still a young artist, Colter Wall's discography includes the breakout Imaginary Appalachia, two acclaimed full-length collections, Colter Wall and Songs of the Plains.

With his new release, Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs, it was Wall's turn to take the production reigns. His band. His choices. And the finished product is diverse and effortlessly cool, with an extra log or two on the fire. About the album, Wall said, "these songs are punchier than I am." Giving credit where credit is due however, Wall is no slouch on the ranch. As any new cattleman would, he adds to his herd, as he does his musical legacy with Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs, available everywhere on August 28th via La Honda Records/Thirty Tigers.



View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You