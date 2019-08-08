Colt Ford Releases SLOW RIDE As Latest Single and Lyric Video

Country rap pioneer and million-selling artist COLT FORD tomorrow (August 9) releases "Slow Ride" as the latest single from his seventh album WE THE PEOPLE VOLUME 1 (Average Joes Entertainment) due out this fall. The song's lyric video, featuring footage of FORD on tour, premiered today at Billboard.

On the groove-driven song, FORD raps alongside guest vocals by country artistMitchell Tenpenny to create a seriously infectious blend.

Notes Billboard: "'Slow Ride' features Ford's unique blend of country storytelling and urban production with his rapid fire lyrics, a thumping bass beat and Tenpenny's sultry falsetto...With soaring fiddle parts, infectious beats and a seamless blend of Ford and Tenpenny's distinct singing styles, 'Slow Ride' instantly captivates."

Says FORD: "I wrote 'Slow Ride' with Taylor Phillips, Josh Mirenda, Jared Sciullo and Justin David Bertoldie, who plays fiddle in my band. I just love the way this song makes me feel, it takes me to a happy place and Mitchell's voice is Amazing. It gets ya hooked quick I think and you wanna roll the windows down, turn it up and head down the road "

"I've been a Colt Ford fan for a long time," says Mitchell Tenpenny, "so when I got the call it was a no brainer."

The pre-save link for "Slow Ride" is here.

"Slow Ride" follows the first single, the anthemic and driving "We The People," fromFORD's upcoming album. The song's video was world premiered in June on CMT (http://averagejoesent.co/WeThePeople_Video), which also published FORD's moving essay, "We the People: Thoughts About Finding Common Ground," about the need for unity: http://www.cmt.com/news/1808212/colt-ford-advocates-for-unity-in-we-the-people/

FORD and his band are currently touring the country this summer, with a special appearance set for September 17 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville alongside Dillon Carmichael, Mark Wills, The Mavericks and more. The entire line up will be announced the week of the show. Tickets are on sale now here.

Catch COLT on tour this year:

DATE LOCATION VENUE FRI Aug 9 Bristol, TN Thunder Mountain Music Park FRI Aug 16 Lapeer, MI Lapeer Days SAT Aug 17 Sandusky, OH Sports Force Park WED Aug 21 Jacksonville Beach, FL Surfer The Bar THU Aug 22 Columbia, SC The Senate FRI Aug 23 Annapolis, MD Union Jack's British Pub SAT Aug 24 Maryville, TN The Shed WED-THU Aug 28-29 Saint Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair FRI Aug 30 Milwaukee, WI Harley Davidson Museum SAT Aug 31 Humboldt, SD Big J's Roadhouse SUN Sep 1 Miami, OK Buffalo Run Casino FRI Sep 6 Hattiesburg, MS Brewsky's SAT Sep 7 Pocola, OK Gilley's Choctaw Casino FRI Sep 13 Mt Vernon, KY Renfro Valley Entertainment Center SAT Sep 14 Gibson City, IL Gibson City Harvest Festival SUN Sep 15 Oakland, KY Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest TUE Sep 17 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry (Various Artists) FRI Sep 20 Savannah, GA Saddle Bags SAT Sep 21 Talladega, AL Top Trails THU Sep 26 Mayetta, KS Prairie Band Casino & Resort FRI Sep 27 Denver, CO Grizzly Rose SAT Sep 28 Albuquerque, NM The Dirty Bourbon THU Oct 3 Foxborough, MA Six String Grill & Stage FRI Oct 4 Worcester, MA Palladium SAT Oct 5 Laconia, NH Granite State Music Hall NH SUN Oct 6 Hermon, ME Morgan Hill Event Center THU Oct 10 Cumming, GA Cummings Fairgrounds FRI Oct 11 Hamilton, OH Big Buls Roadhouse SAT Oct 12 Carmi, IL Corn Day FRI Oct 18 Niceville, FL Boggy Festival FRI Oct 25 Indianapolis, IN 8 Seconds Saloon SAT Oct 26 Dubuque, IA Mississippi Moon Bar at Diamond Jo Dubuque FRI-SAT Nov 1-2 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino MON-FRI Nov 4-8 Miami, FL Brantley Gilbert's Kick It In The Ship Cruise SAT Nov 9 Laughlin, NV Laughlin Event Center SAT-WED Nov 16-20 Charleston, SC Carnival Sunshine FRI Nov 22 Jupiter, FL Abacoa Town Center SAT Nov 23 Sanford, FL The Barn SAT Dec 7 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom





