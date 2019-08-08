Colt Ford Releases SLOW RIDE As Latest Single and Lyric Video
Country rap pioneer and million-selling artist COLT FORD tomorrow (August 9) releases "Slow Ride" as the latest single from his seventh album WE THE PEOPLE VOLUME 1 (Average Joes Entertainment) due out this fall. The song's lyric video, featuring footage of FORD on tour, premiered today at Billboard.
On the groove-driven song, FORD raps alongside guest vocals by country artistMitchell Tenpenny to create a seriously infectious blend.
Notes Billboard: "'Slow Ride' features Ford's unique blend of country storytelling and urban production with his rapid fire lyrics, a thumping bass beat and Tenpenny's sultry falsetto...With soaring fiddle parts, infectious beats and a seamless blend of Ford and Tenpenny's distinct singing styles, 'Slow Ride' instantly captivates."
Says FORD: "I wrote 'Slow Ride' with Taylor Phillips, Josh Mirenda, Jared Sciullo and Justin David Bertoldie, who plays fiddle in my band. I just love the way this song makes me feel, it takes me to a happy place and Mitchell's voice is Amazing. It gets ya hooked quick I think and you wanna roll the windows down, turn it up and head down the road "
"I've been a Colt Ford fan for a long time," says Mitchell Tenpenny, "so when I got the call it was a no brainer."
The pre-save link for "Slow Ride" is here.
"Slow Ride" follows the first single, the anthemic and driving "We The People," fromFORD's upcoming album. The song's video was world premiered in June on CMT (http://averagejoesent.co/WeThePeople_Video), which also published FORD's moving essay, "We the People: Thoughts About Finding Common Ground," about the need for unity: http://www.cmt.com/news/1808212/colt-ford-advocates-for-unity-in-we-the-people/
FORD and his band are currently touring the country this summer, with a special appearance set for September 17 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville alongside Dillon Carmichael, Mark Wills, The Mavericks and more. The entire line up will be announced the week of the show. Tickets are on sale now here.
Catch COLT on tour this year:
|
DATE
|
LOCATION
|
VENUE
|
FRI
|
Aug 9
|
Bristol, TN
|
Thunder Mountain Music Park
|
FRI
|
Aug 16
|
Lapeer, MI
|
Lapeer Days
|
SAT
|
Aug 17
|
Sandusky, OH
|
Sports Force Park
|
WED
|
Aug 21
|
Jacksonville Beach, FL
|
Surfer The Bar
|
THU
|
Aug 22
|
Columbia, SC
|
The Senate
|
FRI
|
Aug 23
|
Annapolis, MD
|
Union Jack's British Pub
|
SAT
|
Aug 24
|
Maryville, TN
|
The Shed
|
WED-THU
|
Aug 28-29
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
Minnesota State Fair
|FRI
|
Aug 30
|Milwaukee, WI
|Harley Davidson Museum
|
SAT
|
Aug 31
|
Humboldt, SD
|
Big J's Roadhouse
|SUN
|
Sep 1
|Miami, OK
|Buffalo Run Casino
|
FRI
|
Sep 6
|
Hattiesburg, MS
|
Brewsky's
|
SAT
|
Sep 7
|
Pocola, OK
|
Gilley's Choctaw Casino
|
FRI
|
Sep 13
|
Mt Vernon, KY
|
Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
|
SAT
|
Sep 14
|
Gibson City, IL
|
Gibson City Harvest Festival
|
SUN
|
Sep 15
|
Oakland, KY
|
Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest
|
TUE
|
Sep 17
|
Nashville, TN
|
Grand Ole Opry (Various Artists)
|
FRI
|
Sep 20
|
Savannah, GA
|
Saddle Bags
|SAT
|
Sep 21
|Talladega, AL
|Top Trails
|
THU
|
Sep 26
|
Mayetta, KS
|
Prairie Band Casino & Resort
|
FRI
|
Sep 27
|
Denver, CO
|
Grizzly Rose
|
SAT
|
Sep 28
|
Albuquerque, NM
|
The Dirty Bourbon
|
THU
|
Oct 3
|
Foxborough, MA
|
Six String Grill & Stage
|
FRI
|
Oct 4
|
Worcester, MA
|
Palladium
|
SAT
|
Oct 5
|
Laconia, NH
|
Granite State Music Hall NH
|SUN
|Oct 6
|Hermon, ME
|Morgan Hill Event Center
|THU
|Oct 10
|Cumming, GA
|Cummings Fairgrounds
|FRI
|Oct 11
|Hamilton, OH
|Big Buls Roadhouse
|SAT
|Oct 12
|Carmi, IL
|Corn Day
|FRI
|Oct 18
|Niceville, FL
|Boggy Festival
|FRI
|Oct 25
|Indianapolis, IN
|8 Seconds Saloon
|SAT
|Oct 26
|Dubuque, IA
|Mississippi Moon Bar at Diamond Jo Dubuque
|
FRI-SAT
|
Nov 1-2
|
Bensalem, PA
|
Parx Casino
|
MON-FRI
|
Nov 4-8
|
Miami, FL
|
Brantley Gilbert's Kick It In The Ship Cruise
|
SAT
|
Nov 9
|
Laughlin, NV
|
Laughlin Event Center
|
SAT-WED
|
Nov 16-20
|
Charleston, SC
|
Carnival Sunshine
|
FRI
|
Nov 22
|
Jupiter, FL
|
Abacoa Town Center
|SAT
|Nov 23
|Sanford, FL
|The Barn
|SAT
|Dec 7
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Diamond Ballroom