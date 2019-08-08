Colt Ford Releases SLOW RIDE As Latest Single and Lyric Video

Aug. 8, 2019  
Country rap pioneer and million-selling artist COLT FORD tomorrow (August 9) releases "Slow Ride" as the latest single from his seventh album WE THE PEOPLE VOLUME 1 (Average Joes Entertainment) due out this fall. The song's lyric video, featuring footage of FORD on tour, premiered today at Billboard.

On the groove-driven song, FORD raps alongside guest vocals by country artistMitchell Tenpenny to create a seriously infectious blend.

Notes Billboard: "'Slow Ride' features Ford's unique blend of country storytelling and urban production with his rapid fire lyrics, a thumping bass beat and Tenpenny's sultry falsetto...With soaring fiddle parts, infectious beats and a seamless blend of Ford and Tenpenny's distinct singing styles, 'Slow Ride' instantly captivates."

Says FORD: "I wrote 'Slow Ride' with Taylor Phillips, Josh Mirenda, Jared Sciullo and Justin David Bertoldie, who plays fiddle in my band. I just love the way this song makes me feel, it takes me to a happy place and Mitchell's voice is Amazing. It gets ya hooked quick I think and you wanna roll the windows down, turn it up and head down the road "

"I've been a Colt Ford fan for a long time," says Mitchell Tenpenny, "so when I got the call it was a no brainer."

The pre-save link for "Slow Ride" is here.

"Slow Ride" follows the first single, the anthemic and driving "We The People," fromFORD's upcoming album. The song's video was world premiered in June on CMT (http://averagejoesent.co/WeThePeople_Video), which also published FORD's moving essay, "We the People: Thoughts About Finding Common Ground," about the need for unity: http://www.cmt.com/news/1808212/colt-ford-advocates-for-unity-in-we-the-people/

FORD and his band are currently touring the country this summer, with a special appearance set for September 17 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville alongside Dillon Carmichael, Mark Wills, The Mavericks and more. The entire line up will be announced the week of the show. Tickets are on sale now here.

Catch COLT on tour this year:

DATE

LOCATION

VENUE

FRI

Aug 9

Bristol, TN

Thunder Mountain Music Park

FRI

Aug 16

Lapeer, MI

Lapeer Days

SAT

Aug 17

Sandusky, OH

Sports Force Park

WED

Aug 21

Jacksonville Beach, FL

Surfer The Bar

THU

Aug 22

Columbia, SC

The Senate

FRI

Aug 23

Annapolis, MD

Union Jack's British Pub

SAT

Aug 24

Maryville, TN

The Shed

WED-THU

Aug 28-29

Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota State Fair
FRI

Aug 30

 Milwaukee, WI Harley Davidson Museum

SAT

Aug 31

Humboldt, SD

Big J's Roadhouse
SUN

Sep 1

 Miami, OK Buffalo Run Casino

FRI

Sep 6

Hattiesburg, MS

Brewsky's

SAT

Sep 7

Pocola, OK

Gilley's Choctaw Casino

FRI

Sep 13

Mt Vernon, KY

Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

SAT

Sep 14

Gibson City, IL

Gibson City Harvest Festival

SUN

Sep 15

Oakland, KY

Vette City Motorcycle Music Fest

TUE

Sep 17

Nashville, TN

Grand Ole Opry (Various Artists)

FRI

Sep 20

Savannah, GA

Saddle Bags
SAT

Sep 21

 Talladega, AL Top Trails

THU

Sep 26

Mayetta, KS

Prairie Band Casino & Resort

FRI

Sep 27

Denver, CO

Grizzly Rose

SAT

Sep 28

Albuquerque, NM

The Dirty Bourbon

THU

Oct 3

Foxborough, MA

Six String Grill & Stage

FRI

Oct 4

Worcester, MA

Palladium

SAT

Oct 5

Laconia, NH

Granite State Music Hall NH
SUN Oct 6 Hermon, ME Morgan Hill Event Center
THU Oct 10 Cumming, GA Cummings Fairgrounds
FRI Oct 11 Hamilton, OH Big Buls Roadhouse
SAT Oct 12 Carmi, IL Corn Day
FRI Oct 18 Niceville, FL Boggy Festival
FRI Oct 25 Indianapolis, IN 8 Seconds Saloon
SAT Oct 26 Dubuque, IA Mississippi Moon Bar at Diamond Jo Dubuque

FRI-SAT

Nov 1-2

Bensalem, PA

Parx Casino

MON-FRI

Nov 4-8

Miami, FL

Brantley Gilbert's Kick It In The Ship Cruise

SAT

Nov 9

Laughlin, NV

Laughlin Event Center

SAT-WED

Nov 16-20

Charleston, SC

Carnival Sunshine

FRI

Nov 22

Jupiter, FL

Abacoa Town Center
SAT Nov 23 Sanford, FL The Barn
SAT Dec 7 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom


