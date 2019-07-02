Collective Soul's BLOOD Lands At #3 On Billboard's Â“Alternative AlbumsÂ” Chart, With Strong Debuts Across Multiple Charts

Collective Soul's highly anticipated tenth studio album, BLOOD , has garnered impressive debuts on various Billboard 's charts thanks to devoted fans whose support continues to help the band celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Here are BLOOD 's chart positions:

#3 Alternative Albums

#4 Independent Albums

#5 Rock Albums

#12 Digital Albums

#15 Top Current Albums

#19 Internet Albums

BLOOD was released June 21 on Fuzze-Flex Records/ADA as a download or CD on any of these digital retailers. Vinyl copies of the album are currently available on the band's official website, and will be available at retailers on Friday, July 19.

While the album title, BLOOD , maybe evoke many different thoughts and ideas, for the band, it all comes down to one word: family. "I think BLOOD expresses where we've been on this life journey," observes singer/guitarist E Roland. "And we've done so with songs featuring piano and strings to those with a lot of guitar riffs. BLOOD is an accumulation of all the different styles we've used over the years, but it's still COLLECTIVE SOUL. I think it's the best we've ever done. I know you should think that, but I really do think it's the best. It's a good, consistent record. We're just so proud of it."

BLOOD is the culmination of a quarter-century of COLLECTIVE SOUL--E Roland (vocals/guitar), Dean Roland (rhythm guitar), Will Turpin (bass/background vocals), Jesse Triplett (lead guitar/background vocals), Johnny Rabb (drums/background vocals)-- assessing not only where they've come from, but also where they're going. "So much of it is based on the camaraderie-ship of the band," E Roland explains. "All of us basically have children, and my brother Dean just had a baby girl. Jesse's the only one who doesn't have kids, but he's basically a baby, in age anyway. My brother's in the band so there's blood there, but the five us - it's a family."

BLOOD has been racking up strong rave reviews, including Sonicperspectives.com , which called the album, "...one of the strongest albums of their career...album number ten is a collective triumph." While Ink19.com praised, ""This new record is a testament to COLLECTIVE SOUL's timeless sound and their uncanny ability to adapt their music to a more mature audience while truly continuing to rock."

In touring news, COLLECTIVE SOUL will continue their 25th anniversary celebration throughout the year with headlining U.S. shows which will last through the end of the year. They recently wrapped up the first batch of shows of their "Now's The Time Tour" with Gin Blossoms, which will pick up again starting August 13 in Phoenix, AZ at the Comerica Theatre. COLLECTIVE SOUL and Gin Blossoms are offering their own VIP packages, which include band meet and greets, exclusive merchandise, and much more. Tickets are available now, and more information can be found at www.collectivesoul.com and www.ginblossoms.net.

