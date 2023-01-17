Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Collapsing Scenery Announce New Album 'A Desert Called Peace'

Collapsing Scenery Announce New Album 'A Desert Called Peace'

The upcoming release follows the band's acclaimed album Stress Positions and the Acid Casual EP which was released year. 

Jan. 17, 2023  

On March 10, Collapsing Scenery will return with their new album A Desert Called Peace (pre-order). The upcoming release follows the band's acclaimed album Stress Positions and the Acid Casual EP which was released year.

Today the band is sharing "Gold Rush" the first single to be released from A Desert Called Peace. The song debuted today at Post-Punk and can be shared now on all streaming platforms. On the song the band says, "'Gold Rush' approaches the climate and biodiversity crises with gimlet eyed nihilism. It's a cri de coeur of apocalyptic joy, borne of hopelessness."

Collapsing Scenery has also announced a show in Los Angeles at Zebulon on January 21. Tickets for the show are available HERE.

A Desert Called Peace is a collection of songs written and recorded over the last three deeply strange and unsettled years. The songs encompass crises both global and personal.

The title of the album is adapted from Tacitus' account of the possibly apocryphal Caledonian chieftain Calgacus and his legendary critique of Roman conquest: To ravage, to slaughter, to usurp under false titles, they call empire, and where they make a desert, they call it peace.

The album features appearances from Avalon, L'espiral, RugiRugz, and the reggae legend Tippa Lee. Its sound encompasses dancehall, techno, post-punk, brit-pop, darkwave, industrial, free jazz and funk/soul.

The lyrics address topics ranging from Catholic integralism and the so-called 'New Right', to the strange interregnum between the death of one era and the birth of the next, to the ways in which our technologies mold us.

Collapsing Scenery is the meeting of two fertile and febrile minds, Don De Vore (Ink & Dagger, Lilys, The Icarus Line, Amazing Baby) and Reggie Debris. Collapsing Scenery straddles the gaps between music, art, film and politics, seamlessly moving between each with the same ease at which they traverse the globe, soaking up experiences and immersing themselves in different cultures. Since they formed in 2013 "under a pall of paranoia and disgust" they haven't stopped moving.

Recent collaborations include Jamaican dancehall legend Ninjaman, Beastie Boys producer/collaborator Money Mark, and no-wave pioneer James Chance. The band also has remixes out or on the way from Genesis P-Orridge (Psychic TV, Throbbing Gristle), Jennifer Herrema (Royal Trux), Uniform, Youth Code, Brian DeGraw (Gang Gang Dance) and more.

Collapsing Scenery's inception can be traced back several years when New York-based artist/musician Don De Vore and musician friend and LA resident Reggie Debris collaborated in programming events with D'agostino and Fiore gallery on the Lower East Side, beginning with a video installation which lead to a month of music and visual programming called 'Rebuild Babylon' which in turn evolved into a traveling residency series.

While some bands claim to be exponents of the DIY ethic, Collapsing Scenery are entirely self-sufficient, operating outside of traditional avenues. "We've tried to mostly play in spaces outside of the usual club circuits," says Debris. "We generally play in basements, warehouses, garages, parks, galleries, living rooms - and traveling with our own sound-system, power supply and visuals has enabled that. We're 100% self-contained."

Collapsing Scenery offers a new vision for how a modern band can be. They're not even a band - they're curators of a series of planet-spanning events, expressions, exhibitions, albums, installations, journeys, adventures and parties, all operating outside of the confines of the tired traditional industry.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Kate Bowman



Dream, Ivory Share Single From New Album & Announce Headline Tour Photo
Dream, Ivory Share Single From New Album & Announce Headline Tour
Southern California-based Filipino duo Dream, Ivory have announced their new album About A Boy (Naked), featuring new acoustic arrangements of 2022’s About A Boy. In addition to the news, they’ve shared “Would It Kill You At All (Naked)”, and announced a March headline tour kicking off in Los Angeles and ending in New York.
Lil Yachty Reveals Release Date for Upcoming Album Lets Start Here Photo
Lil Yachty Reveals Release Date for Upcoming Album 'Let's Start Here'
The sound of his debut mixtape was prophetic, creating a new wave of hip hop while laying out the blueprint for many of the most popular rap stars to follow. With his finger constantly on the pulse of culture, Lil Yachty has utilized his unmatched sense of what’s next to expand his career into other entertainment verticals.
Jane. Shares Serene Single Beach Inside Photo
Jane. Shares Serene Single 'Beach Inside'
LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Jane., shares serene single 'Beach Inside.' After a string of dates supporting singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse on tour and playing in Waterhouse's live band across the Western U.S., Jane. will complete the tour tonight in Salt Lake City, UT with tickets available now.
Mastodon & Gojira Join Forces for Extensive 2023 Co-Headline Tour Photo
Mastodon & Gojira Join Forces for Extensive 2023 Co-Headline Tour
Teaming up for what promises to be an unforgettable jaunt of epic proportions, iconic GRAMMY® Award-winning heavy rock band Mastodon will join forces with GRAMMY® Award-nominated French heavy metal luminaries Gojira for THE MEGA-MONSTERS TOUR,  a massive co-headline tour across North America in 2023.

From This Author - Michael Major


Sadie Sink to Star in O'DESSA Rock Opera FilmSadie Sink to Star in O'DESSA Rock Opera Film
January 17, 2023

Sadie Sink will star in Searchlight Pictures' O'Dessa, a new rock opera film directed by Geremy Jasper. The film will feature original songs by Jasper and Jason Binnick. Sink will begin shooting in Croatia in May, before starting to film the final season of Stranger Things in the summer.
Lil Yachty Reveals Release Date for Upcoming Album 'Let's Start Here'Lil Yachty Reveals Release Date for Upcoming Album 'Let's Start Here'
January 17, 2023

The sound of his debut mixtape was prophetic, creating a new wave of hip hop while laying out the blueprint for many of the most popular rap stars to follow. With his finger constantly on the pulse of culture, Lil Yachty has utilized his unmatched sense of what’s next to expand his career into other entertainment verticals.
Jane. Shares Serene Single 'Beach Inside'Jane. Shares Serene Single 'Beach Inside'
January 17, 2023

LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Jane., shares serene single 'Beach Inside.' After a string of dates supporting singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse on tour and playing in Waterhouse's live band across the Western U.S., Jane. will complete the tour tonight in Salt Lake City, UT with tickets available now.
Comedian Ben Gleib To Host 59th CAS AwardsComedian Ben Gleib To Host 59th CAS Awards
January 17, 2023

Gleib has made multiple appearances on “The Late Late Show” on CBS, and he has appeared on “The Tonight Show” on NBC, in the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot movie, and @Midnight on Comedy Central. He voices characters in the animated films Ice Age and The Book of Life.
Mastodon & Gojira Join Forces for Extensive 2023 North American Co-Headline TourMastodon & Gojira Join Forces for Extensive 2023 North American Co-Headline Tour
January 17, 2023

Teaming up for what promises to be an unforgettable jaunt of epic proportions, iconic GRAMMY® Award-winning heavy rock band Mastodon will join forces with GRAMMY® Award-nominated French heavy metal luminaries Gojira for THE MEGA-MONSTERS TOUR,  a massive co-headline tour across North America in 2023.
share