Collaborative 'a sonic love letter to Birmingham' Album to Be Released

On Record, a new 'sonic love letter to Birmingham', is specially produced and commissioned by Birmingham Music Archive for the Birmingham 2022 Festival. Featuring UB40, Dapz on the Map, Friendly Fire Band, SANITY ft Black Voices, and Xhosa Cole with Soweto Kinch amongst others, the 11-track LP is an all-star Birmingham record. Birmingham's famed Balti curries, literary culture, canal networks and urban wildlife, unsung musical pioneers, diverse communities and industrial past are all celebrated and explored in On Record. 1000 free limited vinyl copies for On Record will be distributed once the album has been released on streaming platforms. Visit www.birmingham2022.com/festival/on-record, @Brummusicpics, or https://www.birminghammusicarchive.com for more information.

On Record, a specially commissioned concept album championing the many vibrant sounds of Birmingham UK, will be released on limited edition vinyl and across all streaming platforms on Friday 17 June 2022. Executive produced by Birmingham Music Archive for the Birmingham 2022 Festival, the 11-track LP features new and original recordings from internationally acclaimed artists, Mercury Prize and BBC Young Musician of the Year winners, YouTube music sensations, celebrated composers and producers, and emerging and unsigned talent drawn from across the city.

The release - engineered and mastered by Grammy nominee and acclaimed producer Simon Duggal - is presented by the Birmingham 2022 Festival, a six-month celebration of creativity surrounding the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, and generously supported by Arts Council England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund. On Record comprises tracks from Bambi Bains, Cherry Pickles, Dapz on the Map, Elle Chante, Friendly Fire Band, Kate Luxmoore and Lekan Babalola, SANITY ft Black Voices, Tj Rehmi, UB40 ft Gilly G, We Are Muffy, and Xhosa Cole Quarter ft Soweto Kinch, representing the UK along with over twenty different countries.

Birmingham's surprising parallels with Brazilian cities, its famed Balti curries and canal network, unsung musical pioneers, integrated communities, and industrial past are all explored via songs in a myriad of genres and styles on the album. Spanning Afrobeat, Asian electronica, folk, garage rock, hip-hop, jazz, neo-soul, reggae, RnB, trip-hop, and grime, On Record reflects Birmingham's diverse communities and rich, vibrant music culture which is currently experiencing a renaissance thanks to an explosion of creativity across the city's cultural industries.

Mirroring the complex and manifold musical landscape of their home city, some of the most exciting rappers, singer-songwriters, producers, arrangers, and choirs from the Midlands metropolis have contributed multiple alternative views of Birmingham and its people and places to On Record.

Birmingham Music Archive founder-director and On Record executive producer Jez Collins, said: "Unlike other UK cities, Birmingham does not have any one defining sound or genre. Rather, Birmingham is a city of multiple sounds and multiple voices that reflects its communities, people and cultures. This incredible kaleidoscope of social and cultural influences results in some of the most exciting and pioneering music to be made anywhere in the world

"On Record is the first multi-artist, multi-genre album to celebrate and capture the city's unique music culture and is the culmination of many months of work between artists and creative professionals from across the city and country, and we couldn't be prouder or happier with the result.

"Although On Record is a sonic love letter to Birmingham, we feel the album will resonate with music fans no matter where they are from. We're excited that local, national and international audiences will can listen to the album during the Birmingham 2022 Festival and Commonwealth Games and be introduced to our vibrant, varied and cutting-edge music here."

Martin Green, Chief Creative Officer for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, said: "What better way than to celebrate Birmingham and its exceptional music heritage and contemporary sounds than with a free fantastic album presented by the Birmingham 2022 Festival and as part of the Commonwealth Games.

"Jez Collins and the On Record team have done a magnificent job in pulling together an all-star line-up that reflects and represents the 21st Century Birmingham that Birmingham 2022 Festival celebrates. We look forward to everyone discovering this brilliant sonic love letter to Birmingham."

Tracklisting

A1 Friendly Fire Band - It's a Brum Ting

A2 SANITY ft Black Voices - Midlands Child

A3 Kate Luxmoore & Lekan Babalola - Willmore Road

A4 Cherry Pickles - I Don't Wanna Go Home

A5 Elle Chante - Dynasty

A6 Xhosa Cole Quartet ft Soweto Kinch - Hanging With Mr Hamilton

B1 Dapz On The Map - Born & Raised

B2 Bambi Bains - My City

B3 We Are Muffy - Eel Song

B4 Tj Rehmi - Midnight in Sparkhill

B5 UB40 ft Gilly G - Champion

On Record will be available on all streaming services from Friday 17 June 2022, with 1000 free limited vinyl copies distributed soon after.

About the Birmingham 2022 Festival

The Birmingham 2022 Festival unites people from around the Commonwealth through a celebration of creativity, in a six-month long programme, shining a spotlight on the West Midland's culture sector. Running from March to beyond the conclusion of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in September, the festival aims to entertain and engage over 2.5 million people in person and online.

Delivering over 200 projects across the region including art, photography, dance, theatre, digital art and more the festival will embrace local culture and generate lasting change and a creative legacy beyond the games with funding to community led projects from Birmingham City Council's Creative City Grants scheme.

To learn more, view the full programme of events or get involved visit birmingham2022.com/festival