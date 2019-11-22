Coldplay Releases New Album EVERYDAY LIFE Today

Today sees the global release of Coldplay's eighth album, Everyday Life, via Parlophone/Atlantic on CD, vinyl, cassette and digital formats, with two US-only vinyl versions available via Third Man Records on standard black and limited edition gold. The 53-minute double album is divided into two halves, Sunrise and Sunset.

To celebrate the album's release, the band are performing two very special shows today, streaming live on Youtube Originals from Jordan.

Coldplay: Everyday Life - Live in Jordan is taking place at the Amman Citadel, with the performances mirroring the two halves of the album. The Sunrise concert began at 4am GMT and is available to view on-demand now, with the Sunset concert following at 2pm GMT, below!





