Cold War Kids Release Exclusive Unplugged 'Live at YouTube Space' Performance Film

Cold War Kids have announced today's premiere of Cold War Kids Live at YouTube Space, an unplugged performance filmed last October at YouTube Space LA. Highlights include bare-boned takes on songs from their acclaimed new album, NEW AGE NORMS 1, as well as an inventive cover of George Michael's classic Freedom '90'.

Watch Cold War Kids Live At Youtube Space below!

Cold War Kids Live at YouTube Space follows the recent release of STRINGS & KEYS, an all-new EP collecting exclusive acoustic renditions of songs found on NEW AGE NORMS 1. The 5-track EP includes a stark, stripped down version of the LP's "Beyond The Pale (Strings & Keys)," joined by an equally potent official video. STRINGS & KEYS is available at all DSPs and streaming services.

Cold War Kids is currently celebrating NEW AGE NORMS 1 on a major North American headline tour, with headline dates continuing through the month including a two-night stand at New York City's Webster Hall set for tonight and tomorrow, February 5 (see itinerary below). Support throughout comes from NYC-based electronic-pop duo Overcoats. An exclusive cassette edition of STRINGS & KEYS will be available for purchase at all tour dates, as well as the official Cold War Kids webstore. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit www.coldwarkids.com.

Cold War Kids is: Nathan Willett (vocals, piano, guitar), Matt Maust (bass guitar), David Quon (guitar, backing vocals), Matthew Schwartz (keyboards, backing vocals, guitar, percussion), and Joe Plummer (drums, percussion).

COLD WAR KIDS

NORTH AMERICA 2020

FEBRUARY

4 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

5 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

6 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

7 - Richmond, VA - The National

8 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

10 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

11 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

12 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

14 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

15 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Bar-B-Q

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo by Microsoft

JUNE

18-21 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival *

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

photo credit: Allen Alcantra





