News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cold Cave Premiere New Track 'Siren Song'

Their new album "Passion Depression" will be available on Rainbow Ice vinyl with a Hologram Sleeve or Glitter vinyl on October 15th, 2024

By: Aug. 15, 2024
Cold Cave Premiere New Track 'Siren Song' Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Since March, Cold Cave have released a new song on the 15th of each month, culminating in the announcement of their forthcoming album, Passion Depression, on July 15th (album incoming October 15th). Now, Cold Cave have released another album track "Siren Song," a synth driven dance track of mystery and desire.

LATEST NEWS

Registration Now Open for NJPAC's JAZZ FOR TEENS 2024-25 Education Program
Multi-Hyphenate Pauli The PSM Releases Introspective 'I Don't Deserve You (Sunshine)'
Kyra Gordon Celebrates Woodstock's 55th Anniversary With Powerful New Single
New Found Glory Covering 'Part of Your World' on Disney's 'A Whole New Sound' Album

Formed in 2007 by Wesley Eisold, Cold Cave jump started and popularized the resurgence in modern synth and darkwave genres after releasing seminal and influential albums, Love Comes Close and Cherish The Light Years (Matador Records) and were subsequently invited to tour with Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, Ministry, The Cult and The Jesus and Mary Chain along with collaborations and performances with legends Genesis P-Orridge and Mark Lanegan. Eisold and his partner Amy Lee's mix of celebrated poetry and urgent romantic new wave grants Cold Cave the rare 100% DIY approach to all aspects of their universe, producing and releasing their own music, involved directly with their fans and curating by their own rules. Spiritual depth and consistency in a media manipulated world. Love enchained and the polarity of truth. Passion Depression is protest music against the war within and without.

Passion Depression will be available on Rainbow Ice vinyl with a Hologram Sleeve or Glitter vinyl October 15th, 2024 (pre-order here).

Passion Depression tracklist:

  1. She Reigns Down
  2. Shadow Dance
  3. Blackberries
  4. Hourglass
  5. Siren Song
  6. Everlasting
  7. Holy Road
  8. Octavia 

Cold Cave Tour Dates:

September 5  Santiago, Chile @ Blondie
September 6  Sao Paolo, Brasil @ Carioca
September 7  Lima, Peru @ C Festiva
September 8  San Jose, Costa Rica @ Amon Solar
September 20  Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
September 22  San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
September 27  San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
September 28  Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
October 4  Brooklyn, NY @ The Monarch
October 5  Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall
October 6  Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
October 11  Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
October 27  London, UK @ 02 Forum
November 2  Los Angeles, CA @ Substance Festival

Photo courtesy of Cold Cave



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos