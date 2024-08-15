Cold Cave Premiere New Track 'Siren Song'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Since March, Cold Cave have released a new song on the 15th of each month, culminating in the announcement of their forthcoming album, Passion Depression, on July 15th (album incoming October 15th). Now, Cold Cave have released another album track "Siren Song," a synth driven dance track of mystery and desire.

Formed in 2007 by Wesley Eisold, Cold Cave jump started and popularized the resurgence in modern synth and darkwave genres after releasing seminal and influential albums, Love Comes Close and Cherish The Light Years (Matador Records) and were subsequently invited to tour with Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, Ministry, The Cult and The Jesus and Mary Chain along with collaborations and performances with legends Genesis P-Orridge and Mark Lanegan. Eisold and his partner Amy Lee's mix of celebrated poetry and urgent romantic new wave grants Cold Cave the rare 100% DIY approach to all aspects of their universe, producing and releasing their own music, involved directly with their fans and curating by their own rules. Spiritual depth and consistency in a media manipulated world. Love enchained and the polarity of truth. Passion Depression is protest music against the war within and without.

Passion Depression will be available on Rainbow Ice vinyl with a Hologram Sleeve or Glitter vinyl October 15th, 2024 (pre-order here).

Passion Depression tracklist:

Cold Cave Tour Dates:

September 5 Santiago, Chile @ Blondie

September 6 Sao Paolo, Brasil @ Carioca

September 7 Lima, Peru @ C Festiva

September 8 San Jose, Costa Rica @ Amon Solar

September 20 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

September 22 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

September 27 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

September 28 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

October 4 Brooklyn, NY @ The Monarch

October 5 Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

October 6 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

October 11 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

October 27 London, UK @ 02 Forum

November 2 Los Angeles, CA @ Substance Festival

Photo courtesy of Cold Cave

