Colatura Release New Single 'Scars' from 'And Then I'll Be Happy' Album

New York City trio Colatura released their latest single, "Scars," today, sharing a video homage to the earliest days of television musical performances.

Colatura's debut album, And Then I'll Be Happy, will arrive April 22, with a hometown performance set for that night in Brooklyn, at The Sultan Room [tickets here]. Prior, they will head to Austin, Texas for this year's SXSW Music Conference. Pre-order And Then I'll Be Happy via Bandcamp.

Discussing the single, the band noted, "'Scars' explores the dark fantasies of revenge you might indulge in, about someone who has caused you pain. It's wanting to hurt someone who has hurt you and thinking that doing so will heal your own pain, but also knowing deep down that it won't actually make the pain go away. But you indulge the fantasy regardless.

The chorus is rooted in doo wop, but in a dark way (doo wop noir, if you will), so in the video we wanted to reference that by doing a recreation of a '50s girl group soundstage performance, but to make the movements more robotic and unnerving, and also have it feel like a kind of strange afterlife limbo.

The emotionlessness of the singing and the movements seem on the surface like the pain is gone, but we wanted to use the juxtaposition of dark and light imagery to

make it clear that even when you try to bury it, the pain will still live beneath the surface and be a part of who you are regardless. Not to be completely bleak, the flowers growing from our bodies show that there can be some regrowth and beauty even in the damage."

Featuring the triple songwriting attack of Jennica (bass/vocals), Digo (guitar/vocals) and Meredith (guitar/vocals), Colatura been called, "Fleetwood Mac with shoegaze guitars," by Fadeaway Radiate, and described by Popmatters as, "Drawing on a range of influences from '50s female-fronted outfits to Manchester post-punk and all manner of noisy things, Colatura sounds both of and out of its time, delivering music that seems to have always been." Sonically, their foot is in a number of genres, writing music that is sometimes dreamy, sometimes heavy, with pop-leaning melodies and post-punk atmospherics.

Like many artists, Colatura took advantage of the COVID lockdown to write their first full-length album. Working with GRAMMY-nominated producer Charles Mueller (Miss Grit), the album was written collaboratively, with the band passing demos back and forth, eventually taking a writing retreat in upstate New York, once quarantined, and in their own 'pod'. The lead single from the album, "King Kalm", was released in August 2021, and was followed up with "The Met", and "We Run On Empty" before the year was out.

The trio, joined by a drummer live, has played notable New York City venues such as Rough Trade, Baby's All Right, the Mercury Lounge, and Elsewhere, and has shared the stage with Nation of Language, Pom Pom Squad, Thick, Oceanator, and Toledo, amongst others, receiving praise from NYC tastemakers and music blogs alike. They were featured as an emerging artist by The Deli Magazine and as a "Band We Like" by Oh My Rockness, who described their music as, "surf jangle meets swirly melodic dreams meets a 50's sock hop meets some good old rock and roll."

Watch the new music video here: