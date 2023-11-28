Cody Dickinson To Release New Track 'All Night Long' Ahead of Debut Out Late Spring 2024

Dickinson is currently planning his Petaluma Records debut solo album for late Spring 2024.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

Grammy-nominated roots/blues/rock musician Cody Dickinson (of North Mississippi Allstars fame) is releasing “All Night Long,” his riveting take on the Junior Kimbrough blues classic.

A Mississippi native, Dickinson grew up revering and watching the Hill Country Blues masters Kimbrough and RL Burnside.

He shares, “'All Night Long' is an anthem hit from Junior Kimbrough's in Tchulahoma, Mississippi. Junior and his sons David and Kent would close the show with this song every Sunday night, usually with RL Burnside and his family playing and watching. I was so blessed in this life to have witnessed this firsthand.”

In addition, Dickinson is the latest signing to Petaluma Records, home of this year's Grammy-winning Take Me to the River: New Orleans compilation soundtrack.

John Sopkia of Petaluma Records says, "I became friends with Cody through his work as co-producer on the Take Me to the River: New Orleans documentary and album. After our Grammy win, he shared his new solo recordings and we jumped at the opportunity to be his label partner on this new chapter of his incredible career.”

Dickinson is currently planning his Petaluma Records debut solo album for late Spring 2024. He is presently on the road as part of the Allman Betts Family Revival and will join his North Mississippi Allstars bandmates beginning in January 2024. Tour dates are below and at codydickinson.com.

As a founding member of North Mississippi Allstars, Dickinson has earned five Grammy nominations, including a nod for the band's 2023 album Set Sail.  He earned a Blues Music Award nomination for Best Drummer this year as well. His numerous film credits are highlighted by Take Me to the River: Memphis and Take Me to the River: New Orleans, the award-winning documentary series he co-produced/created, which showcased brand new musical collaborations from multiple generations of award-winning Memphis and Mississippi Delta musicians.

He has shared the stage with the likes of Robert Plant, the Allman Brothers Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Mavis Staples, and Patty Griffin among countless others. As a music producer, Cody has worked with a wide range of artists including Lucero, Cisco Adler and Ian Siegal. 

Cody Dickinson U.S. Tour Dates

November 29 – Buffalo, NY – Kleinhans Music Hall*
November 30 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center*
December 1 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theater*
December 2 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre*
December 3 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount*
December 5 – Tysons, VA – Capital One Hall*
December 6 – Charlottesville, VA – Paramount Theater*
December 7 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium*
December 8 – Charleston, SC – Galliard Center*
December 9 – Gainesville, GA – Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers*
December 10 – Fort Pierce, FL – Sunrise Theatre*
December 12 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel PAC*
December 13 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre*
December 14 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium*
December 15 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium*
December 16 – Mobile, AL – Mobile Civic Theater*
December 17 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater*
*with Allman Betts Family Revival January 11 - May 2  with North Mississippi Allstars



