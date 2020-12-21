Coco & Clair Clair Share Video for 'Pop Star'

Atlanta's Coco & Clair Clair close out 2020 with "Pop Star," which features a humorous, DIY video that takes the trope of the media-badgered artist and channels it through the duo's now-distinctive playfulness. The single premiered this past Friday via the FADER.

The DIY visuals depict the two vocalists as pop stars, trying to go about their daily lives as the paparazzi film their every move. "I don't like the cameras but I love it when you ogle" they tease as they jab their middle fingers to the lens.

Earlier this year, Coco & Clair Clair released their Treat Like Gold EP, which Nylon described as "made by geniuses with great taste." Bay Area legend Kreayshawn appeared on the EP, adding another famous collaboration to the duo's ever-growing resume.

Pioneers of "demon glam rock," Coco & Clair Clair's unapologetic and unmistakably hip-hop-influenced sound breathes new life into the lo-fi bedroom pop genre. The two met on Twitter in 2012 and started recording songs together alongside Atlanta's Awful Records crew (Abra, Father). As their bedroom project began to make waves, they hit the scene performing at DIY shows around Atlanta and Athens, Georgia. Early releases like the Posh EP (2018) and "Sunnyside" (ft. Isabella Lovestory) established their mixture of cheeky lyrics, disaffected personas, and playful productions. Their stars only rose from there, eventually leading to shared stages alongside fellow emerging artists Flo Milli and Hook to name a few. In 2019, the duo collaborated with names like Cowgirl Clue, and Deaton Chris Anthony, whom they joined alongside Clairo for TikTok hit "Racecar." By 2020, they released their second EP, Treats Like Gold, featuring an appearance from Kreayshawn. Along with attracting coverage from The FADER and Nylon, the EP landed them on Charli XCX's famed "The motherfing future" playlist, and their song "Wishy Washy" climbed to the top of Snapchat's new music tab. As they close out 2020, the duo looks to continue their winning streak into 2021. Just like the new decade, Coco & Clair Clair have only just begun.

Photo Credit: Richie Talboy