Clint Black Gives Taste of His 22nd Album 'Still Killin Time'

One of Country music's most celebrated and admired artists, Clint Black, released the first single and accompanying music video for "This Old House" today from his highly-anticipated album, Still Killin' Time.

"This Old House" honors country music's home the Grand Ole Opry and features a team of powerhouse performers who are no strangers to the Opry stage including; Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, Cody Jinks, Sara Evans, Michael Ray, Darius Rucker, Travis Tritt, and Steve Wariner.

"It's such an honor to have these great artists agree to sing on this record and the willingness of the Opry to open its archives and its doors to me for the making of the video is more than I could've dreamed. This has been one of the most exciting experiences in my entire career," says Black.

A portion of the proceeds from "This Old House" will benefit the Opry Trust Fund, which for more than 50 years has supported members of the Country music community in need.

Black produced the official music video for "This Old House," which features archival footage from the Grand Ole Opry and marks the first time the stage and backstage dressing room area has been featured in a music video.

On Friday, November 8th, Black will release Still Killin' Time featuring eight live recordings of Clint's hits and two studio recordings of songs that nearly made it onto his debut album Killin' Time, "This Old House" and "No One Here For Me."

"I've toyed with the idea of a live album for years. If ever there was a time for a "snapsot" of our live performances, it would be the 30th anniversary of my first album release. To bring more nostalgia to the project, I dug up two songs we never recorded that were "in the stack" of songs we wrote for Killin' Time; "This Old House" and "No One Here for Me." I thought they would fit in well with Still Killin' Time."

The special live album holds true to the traditional sound that continues to resonate with classic country fans.

Still Killin' Time Track Listing:

Track 1: This Old House

Track 2: No One Here For Me

Track 3: Killin' Time (Live)

Track 4: A Better Man (Live)

Track 5: Walkin' Away (Live)

Track 6: Summer's Comin' (Live)

Track 7: Tuckered Out (Live)

Track 8: A Good Run of Bad Luck (Live)

Track 9: Like the Rain (Live)

Track 10: Nothin' but the Taillights (Live)

It is one of the most storied careers in modern music. Clint Black surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of '89, reaching #1 with five consecutive singles from his triple-platinum debut, Killin' Time. He followed that with the triple-platinum Put Yourself in My Shoes, and then a string of platinum and gold albums throughout the '90s. Perhaps most impressively, Clint wrote or co-wrote every one of his more than three dozen chart hits, including "A Better Man," "Killin' Time", "When My Ship Comes In," "A Good Run of Bad Luck," "Summer's Comin'," "Like the Rain" and "Nothin' But the Taillights," part of a catalog that produced 22 #1 singles, 31 top ten singles and made him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era.

Along the way, Clint has sold over 20 million records, earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada including a GRAMMY, landed nearly two dozen major awards and nominations, and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Clint continues to tour more than 80 cities throughout North America in 2019.





