City and Colour Announces New Album A PILL FOR LONELINESS

City and Colour, acclaimed singer, songwriter and performer Dallas Green has announced his 6th studio album A PILL FOR LONELINESSdue out on October 4 on Green's newly minted Still Records, an imprint of Dine Alone Records. Alongside previously released tracks, "Astronaut" and "Strangers", Green debuts new song and album opener, "Living In Lightning". The album is the highly anticipated follow-up to City and Colour's #1 selling album If I Should Go Before You(2015), A Pill for Loneliness is produced by three-time Grammy-winning Jacquire King (Kings Of Leon, Tom Waits, Modest Mouse, Norah Jones) and mastered by Emily Lazar (Beck, Coldplay, Dolly Parton, The Chainsmokers), the first female mastering engineer to win a Grammy for best engineered album (2019). Pre-order and pre-save HERE.

Along with pre-saving the digital release on DSPs, fans can pre-order a 2xLP vinyl copy of the album through the City and Colour webstore beginning at 9am EDT, where a variety of album-branded merchandise will be available. As with previous releases, City and Colour will offer an artist exclusive vinyl with its own unique packaging and colour variant as follows:

2LP set, housed in a die-cut mirror board gatefold jacket, with printed euro-style inner sleeves

A/B side pressed on Sea Blue vinyl with Magenta vinyl centre and Sky Blue and Tangerine Splatter

C/D side pressed on Grape vinyl with a Canary Yellow vinyl centre and Magenta and Tangerine Splatter

Additional limited colour vinyl options will be available from Dine Alone Records and indie retailers globally. A standard edition black will be widely available as well. Fans who pre-order the vinyl HERE will also receive a digital download as of October 4.

Over the course of five studio albums, Green has compiled a canon ripe with songs amassing a legion of fans worldwide. With this 6th full-length album, Green siphons serenity from stress through a kaleidoscope of lush guitars, ethereal orchestration, and heavenly delivery over eleven tracks that illuminate an entrancing emotional expanse, balancing two extremes with eloquence and energy.

"I wrote a lot of dark songs and wrapped them in the most beautiful sounds we could find," Green explains. "There are personal connotations, but they're also relatable. I'm thankful for the opportunity to create."

From the slow burning build-up of opening track, "Living in Lightning", which borrows its title from John Steinbeck's East of Eden, to the gorgeous last gasp of the piano-driven album closer "Lay Me Down," A Pill for Loneliness unlocks the catharsis hinted at by the title.

On the previously released song, "Astronaut", Green's voice immediately captivates as he carries a divine and dynamic hook before an echoing solo. "I always think of the relationships in my life that have been fractured because I ended up doing what I do for a living," he admits. "I'm always gone, wandering around and singing my song."

Hit single "Strangers" (currently #2 Mediabase Alternative Chart in Canada) hinges on a buoyant riff and hummable groove. It charges towards a ghostly refrain awash in reverb as he pleads, "Don't wake me when this is over, just let me drift amidst my dreams." Watch the official video below!

A U.S. tour kicks off October 9 and features 2 back-to-back nights in Nashville, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston and New York. One night in each city will take place in a seated theatre, featuring Green performing an intimate solo show - something fans have been requesting for years. The additional night in each city will take place in general admission rock venues and feature Green performing with his full touring band. Supporting City and Colour in the U.S. will be Ben Rogers (solo shows) and alternative singer-songwriter Ruby Waters (full band shows). In keeping with Green's penchant for showcasing emerging artists that he believes strongly in, he personally chose both Rogers and Waters as openers.

City and Colour has partnered with PLUS1 for all North American tour dates. $1 from every ticket sold in U.S. will be donated to Crisis Text Line.

Visit cityandcolour.com for tickets.

A PILL FOR LONELINESS - TRACK LIST

01. Living in Lightning

02. Astronaut

03. Imagination

04. Difficult Love

05. Me and the Moonlight

06. Mountain of Madness

07. Song of Unrest

08. Strangers

09. The War Years

10. Young Lovers

11. Lay Me Down

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

Festival Dates

Aug 17 - Elora, ON @ Riverfest

U.S. Tour Dates

Sep 20 - Tacoma, WA @ WAMU Theatre (w/ ALICE IN CHAINS)

Oct 09 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East** SOLD OUT

Oct 10 - Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater (Solo)*

Oct 14 - San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts (Solo)* SOLD OUT

Oct 15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore**

Oct 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel (Solo)

Oct 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre** SOLD OUT

Oct 21 - Boston, MA @ Royale**

Oct 22 - Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center (Solo)*

Oct 24 - New York City, NY @ Webster Hall**

Oct 25 - New York City, NY @ Town Hall (Solo)* SOLD OUT

Canadian Tour Dates

Nov 08 - Victoria, BC @ Save On Foods Memorial Centre^

Nov 09 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum^

Nov 10 - Kelowna, BC @ Prospera Place^

Nov 12 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome^

Nov 13 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place^

Nov 15 - Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre^

Nov 16 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Centre^

Nov 19 - Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Arena^

Nov 20 - Windsor, ON @ Colosseum at Caesars Windsor ^

Nov 22 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena^

Nov 25 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre^

Nov 26 - Kingston, ON @ Leon's Centre^

Nov 28 - Moncton, NB @ Casino New Brunswick^

Nov 29 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre^

* = w/Ben Rogers

** = w/Ruby Waters

^ = w/Jacob Banks and Ben Rogers





