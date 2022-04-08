City Parks Foundation's PuppetMobile to Stage LITTLE RED'S HOOD

City Parks Foundation has announced that the CityParks PuppetMobile free and family friendly original marionette production, Little Red's Hood, will resume this summer, beginning in May through October. Traveling to all five boroughs in New York City, Little Red's Hood is a fresh retelling of the celebrated "Little Red Riding Hood" tale updated with a modern sensibility that will appeal to children growing up in New York City and will be offered in English, Spanish and Mandarin in select locations. A full list of dates, shows and times for the 80+ CityParks PuppetMobile performances from May through August can be found below and at cityparksfoundation.org/puppetmobile. Additional performances in September and October will be released at a later date.

The production, which returns to the PuppetMobile by popular demand, features a dozen, hand-made marionettes crafted by the expert puppeteers from the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre. In this story, Little Red is a smart, young city dweller who is obsessed with her smartphone. Wulfric, a misunderstood wolf with a sweet tooth, crosses paths with Little Red on her travels to deliver her Grandma cupcakes and the trouble begins. This story offers a comical lesson on the importance of disconnecting from our digital lives and enjoying real life moments with friends and family.

"The PuppetMobile is always a great source of joy for children and adults in parks all over New York City, and this summer will be no different," said Bruce Cannon, Artistic Director of the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre. "Little Red's Hood was such a big hit that there was no question of bringing it back this year with a full season of performances planned for May through October. With some performances translated in Mandarin and Spanish, we are able to expand our audience and introduce so many more families to our wonderful production."

Park details, dates and more information can be found at: cityparksfoundation.org/puppetmobile

​Generous private support for CityParks PuppetMobile is provided by the Connelly Foundation in memory of Judith Connelly Delouvrier, The Weininger Foundation, and the Prescott Fund for Children & Youth. In partnership with NYC Parks.

About City Parks Foundation

At City Parks Foundation, we are dedicated to invigorating and transforming parks into dynamic, vibrant centers of urban life through sports, arts, community building and

education programs for all New Yorkers. Our programs -- located in hundreds of parks, recreation centers and public schools across New York City -- reach thousands of people each year. Our ethos is simple: thriving parks mean thriving communities.

About CityParks PuppetMobile

City Parks Foundation's PuppetMobile brings free traveling entertainment to over 20,000 New York City children each year. One of the only mobile puppet theaters in the country and the oldest continually operating company of its kind, the CityParks PuppetMobile travels to parks, playgrounds and recreation centers citywide equipped with a stage and staff of professional puppeteers. The PuppetMobile is part of City Parks Foundation's arts programming which engages children and their families in the world of arts and culture.

Follow City Parks Foundation

Facebook: facebook.com/CityParksFoundation

Twitter: twitter.com/CPFNYC