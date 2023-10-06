Citizen Release Their New Record 'Calling the Dogs'

The band has also unveiled a peek into their writing space with a visualizer for new track “Can't Take It Slow."

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

Citizen Release Their New Record 'Calling the Dogs'

Renowned alternative rock band Citizen embark on an esoteric journey on new album, Calling The Dogs.

The new LP marks a significant and thematic evolution for the band as it serves as their first non-self-produced record in six years. The band worked with famed producer, Rob Schnapf (Kurt Vile, Elliott Smith). The band has also unveiled a peek into their writing space with a visualizer for new track “Can't Take It Slow."

The album opens with “Headtrip,” a bright melancholic song with driving drum beats that explores the internal struggle of questioning one's own efforts and intentions. It sets the tone for an introspective journey that continues throughout the record, especially on tracks such as “Can't Take It Slow” – which examines the concept of loyalty and authenticity – and "If You're Lonely” is a tale that delves into the personal experiences of lead singer Mat Kerekes' upbringings.

“Calling The Dogs is an album that opens looking inward and closes looking outward,” Kerekes shares. “It's a record of self-reflection. It considers the people we become as a result of the people that surround us in our daily lives, and it marks a new exciting era for Citizen.”

The record also features the band's previous releases “When I Let You Down” and "Hyper Trophy" – which Alternative Press praised the latter for being “catchy as all hell.”

In support of the new album, Citizen will kick off their world tour in Indianapolis on October 18. They'll also stop in Las Vegas to play When We Were Young Festival, before heading to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, New York, Chicago, and more. The band will then take the show overseas for a UK/EU run, beginning February 2024. All tour dates are listed below.

Calling The Dogs will alter your brain chemistry.

TOUR DATES:

October 18, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-Fi Annex

October 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 22, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren 

October 25, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego 

October 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo 

October 28, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall 

October 29, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Roseville

October 31, 2023 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater 

November 1, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Neumos 

November 3, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell 

November 4, 2023 – Denver, CO – Summit 

November 5, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – recordbar 

November 7, 2023 – Austin, TX – Mohawk Austin 

November 8, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Trees 

November 10, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl 

November 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Hell at The Masquerade 

November 12, 2023 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum 

November 13, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live 

November 15, 2023 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle 

November 17, 2023 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat 

November 18, 2023 – New York, NY – Warsaw 

November 19, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl 

November 21, 2023 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live 

November 22, 2023 – Pittsburg, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

November 23, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall 

November 24, 2023 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy 

November 25, 2023 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew's Hall 

November 26, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall 

February 6, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – St. Lukes Church

February 7, 2024 – Leeds, UK – Project House

February 8, 2024 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

February 9, 2024 – Bristol, UK – SWX

February 11, 2024 – Berlin, GER – So36

February 12, 2024 – Hamburg, GER – Knust

February 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, GER – Beta

February 15, 2024 – Cologne, GER – Club Volta

February 16, 2024 – Eindhoven, NL – Dynamo

Photo credit: Tracy Nguyen



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Worlds First Cinema Share New EP Palm Reader Photo
World's First Cinema Share New EP 'Palm Reader'

World's First Cinema has released their new EP 'Palm Reader' via Fearless Records. Check out the latest music from this exciting band. Featuring previously-released singles “Holy Water,” 'SOS,' and 'Palm Reader,” Palm Reader conjures up a vision with blockbuster appeal.

2
TRE BURT Releases New Album Traffic Fiction Photo
TRE BURT Releases New Album 'Traffic Fiction'

TRÉ BURT releases new album 'Traffic Fiction' and shares music video for '2 For Tha Show' - Get all the details on the latest release and watch the captivating music video. The album marks a musical reinvention and is deeply influenced by the soul music he listened to with his grandfather as a child.

3
The Linda Lindas Release Cover Of Little Bit O Soul For Totally Killer Photo
The Linda Lindas Release Cover Of 'Little Bit O' Soul' For 'Totally Killer'

The Linda Lindas release their cover of 'Little Bit O' Soul' for 'Totally Killer', Prime Video & Blumhouse Television's new horror-comedy film. The Linda Lindas had a whirlwind summer, opening for Paramore on their iconic This is Why tour and playing festivals across the US.

4
Goo Goo Dolls Debut Superstar (Remix) Photo
Goo Goo Dolls Debut 'Superstar (Remix)'

Goo Goo Dolls debut their remix of 'Superstar.' On the eve of what would be their biggest show in New York at that time, the group delivered a stripped-down soundcheck performance for Tom Calderone's radio station “Dare to be Different' on 92.7 FM, which was mixed and recorded by legendary producer Jerry Finn (Blink-182, The Offspring).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
CHICAGO
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
THE SHARK IS BROKEN