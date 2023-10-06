Citizen Release Their New Record 'Calling the Dogs'

Renowned alternative rock band Citizen embark on an esoteric journey on new album, Calling The Dogs.

The new LP marks a significant and thematic evolution for the band as it serves as their first non-self-produced record in six years. The band worked with famed producer, Rob Schnapf (Kurt Vile, Elliott Smith). The band has also unveiled a peek into their writing space with a visualizer for new track “Can't Take It Slow."

The album opens with “Headtrip,” a bright melancholic song with driving drum beats that explores the internal struggle of questioning one's own efforts and intentions. It sets the tone for an introspective journey that continues throughout the record, especially on tracks such as “Can't Take It Slow” – which examines the concept of loyalty and authenticity – and "If You're Lonely” is a tale that delves into the personal experiences of lead singer Mat Kerekes' upbringings.

“Calling The Dogs is an album that opens looking inward and closes looking outward,” Kerekes shares. “It's a record of self-reflection. It considers the people we become as a result of the people that surround us in our daily lives, and it marks a new exciting era for Citizen.”

The record also features the band's previous releases “When I Let You Down” and "Hyper Trophy" – which Alternative Press praised the latter for being “catchy as all hell.”

In support of the new album, Citizen will kick off their world tour in Indianapolis on October 18. They'll also stop in Las Vegas to play When We Were Young Festival, before heading to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, New York, Chicago, and more. The band will then take the show overseas for a UK/EU run, beginning February 2024. All tour dates are listed below.

Calling The Dogs will alter your brain chemistry.

TOUR DATES:

October 18, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-Fi Annex

October 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 22, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

October 25, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego

October 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

October 28, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

October 29, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Roseville

October 31, 2023 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

November 1, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

November 3, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

November 4, 2023 – Denver, CO – Summit

November 5, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – recordbar

November 7, 2023 – Austin, TX – Mohawk Austin

November 8, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Trees

November 10, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl

November 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Hell at The Masquerade

November 12, 2023 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

November 13, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

November 15, 2023 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle

November 17, 2023 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat

November 18, 2023 – New York, NY – Warsaw

November 19, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

November 21, 2023 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

November 22, 2023 – Pittsburg, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

November 23, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

November 24, 2023 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy

November 25, 2023 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew's Hall

November 26, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

February 6, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – St. Lukes Church

February 7, 2024 – Leeds, UK – Project House

February 8, 2024 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

February 9, 2024 – Bristol, UK – SWX

February 11, 2024 – Berlin, GER – So36

February 12, 2024 – Hamburg, GER – Knust

February 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, GER – Beta

February 15, 2024 – Cologne, GER – Club Volta

February 16, 2024 – Eindhoven, NL – Dynamo

Photo credit: Tracy Nguyen