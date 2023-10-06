Citizen Release Their New Record 'Calling the Dogs'

The band has also unveiled a peek into their writing space with a visualizer for new track “Can't Take It Slow."
Renowned alternative rock band Citizen embark on an esoteric journey on new album, Calling The Dogs.
The new LP marks a significant and thematic evolution for the band as it serves as their first non-self-produced record in six years. The band worked with famed producer, Rob Schnapf (Kurt Vile, Elliott Smith). The band has also unveiled a peek into their writing space with a visualizer for new track “Can't Take It Slow."
The album opens with “Headtrip,” a bright melancholic song with driving drum beats that explores the internal struggle of questioning one's own efforts and intentions. It sets the tone for an introspective journey that continues throughout the record, especially on tracks such as “Can't Take It Slow” – which examines the concept of loyalty and authenticity – and "If You're Lonely” is a tale that delves into the personal experiences of lead singer Mat Kerekes' upbringings.
“Calling The Dogs is an album that opens looking inward and closes looking outward,” Kerekes shares. “It's a record of self-reflection. It considers the people we become as a result of the people that surround us in our daily lives, and it marks a new exciting era for Citizen.”
The record also features the band's previous releases “When I Let You Down” and "Hyper Trophy" – which Alternative Press praised the latter for being “catchy as all hell.”
In support of the new album, Citizen will kick off their world tour in Indianapolis on October 18. They'll also stop in Las Vegas to play When We Were Young Festival, before heading to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, New York, Chicago, and more. The band will then take the show overseas for a UK/EU run, beginning February 2024. All tour dates are listed below.
Calling The Dogs will alter your brain chemistry.
October 18, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-Fi Annex
October 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
October 22, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
October 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
October 25, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego
October 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
October 28, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
October 29, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Roseville
October 31, 2023 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
November 1, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
November 3, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
November 4, 2023 – Denver, CO – Summit
November 5, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – recordbar
November 7, 2023 – Austin, TX – Mohawk Austin
November 8, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Trees
November 10, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl
November 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Hell at The Masquerade
November 12, 2023 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
November 13, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
November 15, 2023 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle
November 17, 2023 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat
November 18, 2023 – New York, NY – Warsaw
November 19, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
November 21, 2023 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
November 22, 2023 – Pittsburg, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
November 23, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
November 24, 2023 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy
November 25, 2023 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew's Hall
November 26, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
February 6, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – St. Lukes Church
February 7, 2024 – Leeds, UK – Project House
February 8, 2024 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom
February 9, 2024 – Bristol, UK – SWX
February 11, 2024 – Berlin, GER – So36
February 12, 2024 – Hamburg, GER – Knust
February 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, GER – Beta
February 15, 2024 – Cologne, GER – Club Volta
February 16, 2024 – Eindhoven, NL – Dynamo
Photo credit: Tracy Nguyen
