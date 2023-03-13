Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Christine and the Queens Announces First Names for Meltdown Curation

Christine and the Queens Announces First Names for Meltdown Curation

Tickets for Christine and the Queens’ Meltdown will be on general sale Friday 17 March at 10:00am.

Mar. 13, 2023  

The Southbank Centre today announces the highly anticipated first acts performing as part of Christine and the Queens' Meltdown. Reflecting the wealth of Christine and the Queens' influences and inspirations, the 28th edition of the world's longest-running artist curated festival will take place this summer, Friday 9 June until Sunday 18 June.

No Meltdown is quite complete without performances from the curator and, so, Christine and the Queens will take to the Royal Festival Hall stage not once, but twice, on the final weekend of the festival, Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June. Renowned for his theatricality and unrivalled pop showmanship, the concerts will be a heady climax to what will be a thrilling, genre-bending festival.

Kicking off the 10-day festival in the Royal Festival Hall on Friday 9 June will be art rock group Django Django. Mainstays of the UK indie music scene since their triumphant self-titled debut, the group have just embarked on an ambitious four-part album project, Off-Planet, which will be released near the time of their Meltdown performance.

The following night, Saturday 10 June, African Baddie Yemi Alade visits from Nigeria, reflecting the international outlook of Christine and the Queen's Meltdown, with support from Moonchild Sanelly. Meanwhile, Monday 12 June, Warpaint will make their Royal Festival Hall debut.

Following a string of exceptional albums over the past 19 years, the critically acclaimed foursome returned in spectacular form in 2022, with Radiate Like This. Later in the week, award-winning Jazz powerhouse KOKOROKO will perform on Wednesday 14 June, followed by one of the most exciting young voices of Nigeria's music scene, Oxlade, Thursday 15 June.

In a very special Meltdown moment, Sigur Rós with the London Contemporary Orchestra will open their European tour on Friday 16 June. Timed with the release of the Icelanders' first studio album since 2013's Kveikur, which featured recordings from the LCO at London's legendary Abbey Road studios, Sigur Rós founders Jónsi and Georg Holm will be joined by former member Kjartan Sveinsson.

The Queen Elizabeth Hall will be home to a world of contrasts from the experimental Sqürl (Sunday 11 June), featuring legendary film director Jim Jarmusch, and Chromatic and Glass Candy's Johnny Jewel (Wednesday 14 June) to the emotive synth ballads of Bat For Lashes (Thursday 15 June) and cheeky electro-pop patter of the masked Lynks (Sunday 18 June). Meanwhile, the Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer will be transformed for ambitious gigs from Serpentwithfeet (Friday 9 June), Let's Eat Grandma (Saturday 10 June) and electronic producer Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (Friday 16 June). The first name announced for the Purcell Room, Soap&Skin, the experimental musical project of Austrian artist Anja Plaschg, will perform two shows on Sunday 18 June.

Further names for Christine and the Queens' Meltdown, including more shows in the Queen Elizabeth Hall and Purcell Room, will be announced later in the Spring.

Tickets for Christine and the Queens' Meltdown will be on general sale Friday 17 March at 10:00am here.

Commenting on the first names for his festival, Christine and the Queens, said: "Art to save the city! Ten nights that are ours. Southbank Centre filled with beloved artists, some I discovered recently, some I know are amazing performers and poets. Dance. Theatre. Words and music. Friends and future friends. Raving, hopefully. Art to save the city! To free its contours and enliven the soul - it's the why we do what we do. I can't effing wait."

Taking over the entire Southbank Centre, Meltdown brings together the whole of London and beyond to celebrate music, creativity and culture with each successive curator. There will be two weekends of free-to-attend shows, transforming the Southbank Centre's public spaces in a way that's never been seen before with outdoor parties and more inspired by Christine and the Queens' curation. Full details and names will be announced in the coming months.

Adem Holness, Head of Contemporary Music at the Southbank Centre, commented: "Meltdown is all about inviting audiences and artists into the imagination of the curator, and the music they love. If you've ever had a chance to experience the creativity of Christine and the Queens, you'll know it's full of fun and joy, but also somewhere to help us make sense of the world around us. Meltdown 2023 is shaping up to be like no other festival we've seen. With hugely infectious energy and bold ambitions, Meltdown will encompass creativity across Christine and the Queen's creative spectrum."

Mark Ball, Artistic Director at the Southbank Centre, added: "Christine and the Queens' boundary-breaking work has made him one of the most compelling artists of our age. It's thrilling to see the breadth of his extraordinary imagination come to life across Meltdown, one of the true highlights of the summer at the Southbank Centre. I can't wait for us all to experience his curation and celebration of selfhood, identity and creativity."

Christine and the Queens joins a truly historic cast of previous Meltdown curators. In 2022, Grace Jones battled through disruption and delay to host her edition of Meltdown, the second highest grossing edition in the festival's 27 year history after The Cure's Robert Smith in 2018. Other legendary artists to have curated the festival include David Bowie, Yoko Ono, Patti Smith, Nick Cave, Lee Scratch Perry and Jarvis Cocker.



sadeyes Announces New EP patient death Photo
sadeyes Announces New EP 'patient death'
Displaying emotional vulnerability through poignant lyrics, 23-year-old Portland native sadeyes puts it all on the line. He’s ready to reflect his personal evolution through a new sound with EP ‘patient death,’ The music video for the lead single gives trippy Alice In Wonderland vibes with a glitchy twist. Watch the new music video now!
93FEETOFSMOKE Shares Brand New Single Conversations Photo
93FEETOFSMOKE Shares Brand New Single 'Conversations'
93FEETOFSMOKE has shared his brand new single and video ‘conversations.' Co-written with Kanner (Katy Perry, Mckenna Grace, Lennon Stella) and Erik Ron (Taylor Swift, Godsmack, Panic! At The Disco, nothing.nowhere), the track is an injection of adrenaline-fuelled anthemic pop-punk, written as an open letter about mental health struggles.
Counting Crows Announce Banshee Season Tour With Dashboard Confessional Photo
Counting Crows Announce 'Banshee Season' Tour With Dashboard Confessional
COUNTING CROWS have shared their return to the US in 2023 with the BANSHEE SEASON TOUR. After years of collaboration, cult-favorite rock band and long-time friend of the band, DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL, will be joining as support on the upcoming run, with English singer/songwriter FRANK TURNER joining the tour for select dates.
Michael Blake to Release Brazilian-Infused Dance of the Mystic Bliss Photo
Michael Blake to Release Brazilian-Infused 'Dance of the Mystic Bliss'
Dance of the Mystic Bliss also marks Blake’s recording debut (as a leader) on flute, an instrument he spent time woodshedding during lockdown. In a 25-year career spanning 15 albums, not to mention innovative stints with the Lounge Lizards, the Jazz Composers Collective and much more, the 58-year-old Blake is reaching for new sounds.

From This Author - Michael Major


Whoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman & More Join ASALI Short FilmWhoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman & More Join ASALI Short Film
March 13, 2023

The voice cast includes: Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman (High School Musical), Ronen Rubinstein (9-1-1 Lone Star), Joy Ofodu (Mighty Express) and Lupita Pineda (activist) along with Maya Penn who is also the lead animator. Watch the video trailer for the new film now!
Julian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in MayJulian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in May
March 13, 2023

Julian Loida will unveil his new full-length album Giverny. Loida’s range of sound and genre exploration is largely a product of his synesthesia - music is a literal full-body experience for him, with sounds often invoking involuntary sensations of color, texture, or even taste. For Julian Loida, music is a visual art.
Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'
March 13, 2023

Working once again with JUNO-winning producer Russell Broom (Jann Arden, Paul McCartney, Lindsay Ell), the 10 songs on A Traveler’s Lament display the Alberta-based singer/songwriter’s ever-evolving skills at combining country, blues, R&B and rock ‘n’ roll, all driven by his powerful voice and engaging storytelling.
Luke Combs Achieves Historic 15th Consecutive #1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'Luke Combs Achieves Historic 15th Consecutive #1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'
March 13, 2023

Luke Combs furthers his record-breaking run at country radio as his single, “Going, Going, Gone,” reaches #1 this week. This is Combs’ 15th consecutive #1 single—the longest consecutive streak for an artist since their debut—and makes Combs one of the fastest to accumulate 15 #1s, joining the ranks of Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Alabama.
Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'
March 13, 2023

The Berlin-based artist has been taking the world by storm with a string sold-out shows in Australia, Japan, Taiwan and beyond to the delight of her global fanbase. Originally born in South Africa, Alice Phoebe Lou’s first taste of performing came at the age of 18 when she busked throughout Europe, wowing passers-by with her stunning vocals.
share