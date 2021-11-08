Christina Aguilera's Ladyland 2021 Performance To Stream On Moment House

GRAMMY® award-winning global superstar, singer, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, Christina Aguilera, has announced that her LadyLand 2021 headlining performance will stream for one night only via the premium social live media platform Moment House on Tuesday, November 30th.

Filmed at the iconic Brooklyn Mirage at the annual LadyLand music festival celebrating some of the very best of queer talent & gay icons, Aguilera will bring the complete live experience to fans around the world who weren't able to see this performance in person.

Tickets for the livestream can be purchased here.

LadyLand 2021 marked Aguilera's first performance back in New York City since her headlining shows at Radio City Music Hall in 2018 for her Liberation World Tour. For this special performance, Aguilera delivered a 40-minute set filled with her biggest hits and fan-favorites, including "Your Body," "Genie in a Bottle" and "Dirrty." The performance also included some fun surprises and appearances by Drag Race stars Aquaria, Milk, Jaida Essence Hall and Dahlia Sin.

Aguilera's Moment will be broadcast to various territories around the world including North and South America, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, and the UK, Europe and Africa. Please see below for livestream dates and times by territory.

Last month, Christina Aguilera made her highly anticipated return to Spanish-language music with her new single, "Pa Mis Muchachas," featuring global Latin music superstar Becky G, explosive Argentinian rising star Nicki Nicole and Spain-based provoking songwriter and rapper Nathy Peluso. The single sets the stage for the arrival of Aguilera's first Spanish-language album since Mi Reflejo in 2000.

The album earned Aguilera a Latin GRAMMY® Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Album, and notably reached No. 1 on the Billboard "Top Latin Albums" and "Latin Pop Albums" charts, becoming "the best-selling Latin pop album of 2000." It garnered a six-times Latin platinum certification from the RIAA. Now, after 22 years, Christina Aguilera has returned to her Latina roots with reignited passion.

Christina Aguilera is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has won six Grammy Awards including one Latin Grammy Award.

She has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. In 2011 she entered the world of television as a coach on NBC's Emmy Award nominated show The Voice. Aguilera continues to use her voice for good. She has served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands' World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies.

Watch the trailer for the performance here: