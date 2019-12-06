Chris Stapleton to be Featured in New Exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in 2020

Chris Stapleton will be the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum-set to open June 26, 2020.

The exhibition follows a series of landmark years for Stapleton, following the release of his breakthrough debut album Traveller, which was recently selected as the #1 country album of the decade by Billboard, as well as his acclaimed follow ups: 2017's From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2.

After recently wrapping his sold-out 2019 All-American Road Show tour, Stapleton will perform select concerts next year including newly confirmed shows at Corpus Christi's American Bank Center, Austin's Frank Erwin Center, Biloxi's Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Birmingham's Legacy Arena at the BJCC, Toledo's Huntington Center and Columbus' Schottenstein Center. Tickets for Corpus Christi, Biloxi and Birmingham go on-sale today with Austin, Toledo and Columbus following next Friday, December 13.

Additional 2020 tour highlights include the first event at Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on March 14 as well as "A Concert for Kentucky"-a special performance benefitting his newly created Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund to be held at University of Kentucky's Kroger Field on April 25, 2020. Presented by Live Nation, the performance is the first concert ever held at UK's Kroger Field and will feature very special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola. 100% of the concert's net proceeds will go toward Chris and Morgane Stapleton's Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. Established in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the fund will specifically support local and national organizations directly impacting Kentucky, with initial grant distributions focusing on music and arts education. See below for complete tour schedule.

Moreover, the official music video for From A Room: Volume 1's "Second One To Know"-created in collaboration with The LEGO Group-recently premiered. Culminating a close collaboration between Stapleton, The LEGO Group and Pure Imagination Studios producer/director David Coleman, the resulting video required thousands of hours of work on storyboards, asset production, animation, lighting, FX and sound and features Stapleton depicted as a LEGO minifigure alongside dozens of members of his real-life band, family and crew as well as a special cameo from Chris Pratt. The Stapleton's Outlaw State of Kind fund will be donating royalties from the video to organizations implementing the LEGO Foundation's Playful Parenting program, which promotes playful interactions between caregivers and children aged birth to three across the globe.

CHRIS STAPLETON 2020 CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

February 10-Nashville, TN-All For The Hall - Bridgestone Arena

March 11-Corpus Christi, TX-American Bank Center# (on-sale today)

March 12-Austin, TX-Frank Erwin Center# (on-sale December 13)

March 14-Arlington, TX-Globe Life Field*

March 20-Biloxi, MS-Mississippi Coast Coliseum+ (on-sale today)

March 21-Birmingham, AL-Legacy Arena at the BJCC+ (on-sale today)

April 22-Toledo, OH-Huntington Center (on-sale December 13)

April 23-Columbus, OH-Schottenstein Center+ (on-sale December 13)

April 25-Lexington, KY-A Concert for Kentucky - Kroger Field†

August 21-Des Moines, IA-Iowa State Fair

#with special guests Jamey Johnson and Yola

*with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Jamie Johnson and Yola

+with special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola

†with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola





Related Articles View More Music Stories